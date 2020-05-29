Tulane Football Player Tyler Judson Arrested for Allegedly Punching a Woman

✖

Tyler Judson, a football player from Tulane University, was arrested this week for allegedly punching a woman in the face at a Waffle House in Louisiana. Judson reportedly struck the woman and she was sent to the hospital. The alleged victim's mother told WWL-TV a fight broke out with Judson while her daughter was at the restaurant. The daughter reportedly claims it was Judson that punched her. She suffered "multiple fractures" and will require surgery.

According to TMZ, the jail records showed Judson was arrested and booked on the charge of felony second-degree battery. He was released on bond shortly after he was booked. Tulane released a statement on the matter and announced it had suspended Judson. "As additional information has now become available concerning his arrest earlier this week, Tulane football student-athlete Tyler Judson has been dismissed from the football program after initially being suspended following his arrest," a statement read via FOX 8. "Tulane will continue to hold our student-athletes, coaches and staff to the highest of standards."

Judson signed with Tulane last year and played four games at safety during the 2019 season. According to 247Sports, Judson was a three-star recruit and was the No. 28 overall prospect in Louisiana. He also was the No. 69 overall safety in the country and originally committed to Ole Miss before heading to Tulane. "Ole Miss likes how versatile I am," Judson said to 247Sports in 2018. "I can drop down and play corner or keep me up top and play safety or put me at nickel on the slot. I think they call it is the Star position at Ole Miss. They just think I can play so many different spots in their defensive backfield. They like how versatile I am."

It looked like Judson was going to have a bright career at Tulane. Bill Embody of 247Sports said Judson plays a physical style of football, and his size makes him a strong presence in the secondary. "He's physical at the point of attack and plays extremely hard," Embody wrote. "Ole Miss is getting a good one out of Zachary and the biggest thing that stands out is just how hard he plays. That goes for in the spring when I saw him take eight straight Oklahoma drill reps to Friday night when he was running down plays from across the field."