Tua Tagovailoa Is Now Dolphins' Starting QB, and Fans Are Elated
The Tua Tagovailoa era has begun. This week, the Miami Dolphins announced that the Alabama alum will be the team's starting quarterback going forward. This comes after the Dolphins earned a 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
Tagovailoa made his NFL debut on Sunday as the team was looking to close out the game. He completed two of his passes for nine years in the win. He will be taking over for longtime veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. "I think that was super awesome," Tagovailoa said Sunday. "You have a 16-year vet like Fitz who has no animosity towards it, as well, who's just been supportive the entire time. Good drive, bad drive, he comes to the sideline and just talks through his process with why he did some things."
Tagovailoa continued: "I'm very fortunate to have a mentor like him who is just very encouraging on the field and then there's guys like … He's just very personable off the field, as well. I could say a lot about him but just won't have enough time." The Dolphins have a bye this week, but Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.
Tua Tagovailoa will be the first left-handed QB to start an @NFL game since Kellen Moore started Week 17, 2015 for the Cowboys. pic.twitter.com/GL6TeY3pa9— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 20, 2020
This will be a trivia question down the road. Tagovailoa will be the first left-handed quarterback in five years to start the game. There isn't a long history of NFL left-handed quarterbacks. However, Michael Vick, Mark Burnell and Steve Young had success when throwing with their left hand.
It's Tua Time! 🐬 pic.twitter.com/y7bptVVzoB— Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) October 21, 2020
The fans are ready to see Tagovailoa in action. Fitzpatrick did a lot of good things for the Dolphins this year, but the future is with the 22-year old, who led Alabama to a national championship in 2017.
IT IS TUA TIME!!!!#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/q1ZIWiFi4k— Big E (@ian693) October 20, 2020
Dolphins are naming Tua Tagovailoa the new starting QB as @AdamSchefter said. It’s Tua Time in Miami.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 20, 2020
Tagovailoa was drafted No. 5 overall by the Dolphins in April. Despite the team playing well under Fitzpatrick, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before a change of quarterback is made. And with the move, it's clear coaches think Tagovailoa can take the team to new heights.
Fitzmagic IS playing well but we are on the cusp of seeing FitzTragic. Fitz has us at .500. That's where we'll be with him piloting this ship, 8-8 and competing for next year. We are one game out from 1st, let's see what Tua's got!— Timothy Ritchey (@supernintimdo) October 21, 2020
One of the other things that was pointed out by fans is while Fitzpatrick is playing well, there have been times during his career where he struggles and the team falters. Fitzpatrick has been supportive of the move and will help any way he can.
Brian Flores: Starting Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback "best thing for" Dolphinshttps://t.co/N5gM7N2gnt pic.twitter.com/aeNF39542g— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 21, 2020
#Dolphins fans, how do you feel about Tua being named the starter? Gifs only https://t.co/vrQMCure46 pic.twitter.com/NFWoUiLgYt— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) October 20, 2020
Dolphins coach Brian Flores explains why they decided to go with Tagovailoa as the starting QB. "We feel like that's the best thing for the team," Flores said to reporters. "We feel like through practice and meetings and walkthroughs that he's ready, and that's how we're going to move going forward."
Tua Tagovailoa will now be the Dolphins QB starting Week 8..
2 weeks later? The 5th & 6th overall picks in the 2020 NFL Draft will go against each other 👀🔥
🎨@omnidesignn // #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/O8zbdOTK20— ᴄʜᴀʀɢᴇʀs⚡️ʜʏᴘᴇ (@ChargersHype) October 20, 2020
One matchup NFL fans are already looking forward to is when the Dolphins take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Nov. 15. Chargers QB Justin Herbert was drafted No. 6 overall in April and has thrown for 1,195 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.
And for your first challenge I give you 👇 pic.twitter.com/qofk9HmKJG— The_Brownie_Elf (@TheBrownieElf1) October 21, 2020
Before the Chargers game, Tagovailoa has to face Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald who is a two-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year award. Donald is off a monster start to the 2020 season, posting 19 tackles, six tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in six games.