Tua Tagovailoa Is Now Dolphins' Starting QB, and Fans Are Elated

The Tua Tagovailoa era has begun. This week, the Miami Dolphins announced that the Alabama alum will be the team's starting quarterback going forward. This comes after the Dolphins earned a 24-0 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Tagovailoa made his NFL debut on Sunday as the team was looking to close out the game. He completed two of his passes for nine years in the win. He will be taking over for longtime veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. "I think that was super awesome," Tagovailoa said Sunday. "You have a 16-year vet like Fitz who has no animosity towards it, as well, who's just been supportive the entire time. Good drive, bad drive, he comes to the sideline and just talks through his process with why he did some things."

Tagovailoa continued: "I'm very fortunate to have a mentor like him who is just very encouraging on the field and then there's guys like … He's just very personable off the field, as well. I could say a lot about him but just won't have enough time." The Dolphins have a bye this week, but Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start on Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams. Here's a look at fans reacting to the news.