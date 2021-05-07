TSU Football Player Who Suffered Brain Injury Walks Across Stage at Graduation

✖

A former Tennessee State University (TSU) Football player did something very big last week. Christion Abercrombie walked across the stage at graduation to receive his diploma. It was a special moment because he suffered a serve brain injury during a game against Vanderbilt in 2018.

“I feel very happy and blessed to be graduating with my undergraduate degree from TSU,” Abercrombie said via Tennessee State University Newsroom. “I thank my parents, and everybody for their prayers and support.” Abercrombie was among the 900 graduates and undergraduates who received degrees this past weekend. Once Abercrombie was able to recover from his brain injury, he started taking online courses to complete his degree.

Nearly three years after suffering a life-threatening injury, former football standout Christion Abercrombie will walk across the stage and earn his degree from Tennessee State University.

➡️ https://t.co/rUjeggyr7Z 🎓💙 pic.twitter.com/Ydt0iMi802 — TSU Athletics (@TSU_Tigers) May 1, 2021

Abercrombie suffered the injury on September 29, 2018. His recovery was considered questionable but was able to gradually recover. Abercombie's mother said that her son is a miracle. “I knew that I would see this day,” Staci Abercrombie said. “However, I didn’t think it would come as soon as it did. So, I know that It’s all because of God.”

The injury happened while Abercrombie was on the sideline. He collapsed after suffering a head injury on a routine player and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Nashville. Abercombie played high school football in Atlanta, and his high school coach talked about the type of player he was while playing for him.

"He was one of the people that we counted on every Friday night to make our defensive calls and defensive checks," Bryan Love said at the time. "He was on the all-region team and voted one of the best linebackers in our region." A GoFundMe page was set up at the time, and over $62,000 was raised to assist Abercrombie and his family.

"I would like to say that our God is awesome," Jennifer Bell, the GoFundMe page organizer, wrote in an update in 2019. "Christion is a walking miracle. I appreciate the continued support and prayers. Because of the prayer warriors and supporters, we are able to care for our son appropriately."