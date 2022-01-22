Troy Aikman Blasts Dallas Cowboys Following Playoff Loss to San Francisco 49ers

Troy Aikman is not happy with the Dallas Cowboys. After the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, the legendary Cowboys quarterback appeared on 96.7 The Ticket and went after the squad for their “dysfunction.” Aikman also compared the Cowboys to two of the worst franchises in the NFL.

“Changing the coach is one thing, but you have to look at how things are run out there,” Aikman, who led the Cowboys to three Super Bowl wins, said, per USA Today. “I talk to people in the building and from what I hear is that there’s a lot of dysfunction. …”If you don’t do anything in the postseason, then you’re really at the end of the day, no different than the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Jets that didn’t get in (to the playoffs).”

Aikman was the Cowboys’ quarterback when the team last won the Super Bowl in 1995. Since then, Dallas has reached the playoffs 11 times and had not made it back to the big game. Head coach Mike McCarthy is taking a lot of heat for the loss, and some have argued that he should no longer be the head coach.

“I think for people in this profession, it’s accepted,” McCarthy told reporters about his job status, per ESPN. “It’s part of the job. I get that. I understand why you’re asking the question. It’s part of the job. You have a job to do, and I have a job to do here today in answering your questions appropriately and respectfully. But, yeah, I don’t put a lot into it because I know personally what I put into this.

“I understand what goes on here every day. I know how to win. I know how to win in this league. I know how to win playoff games. I know how to win a championship. So I have great confidence in that. What we’ve built here in two seasons, I feel very good about, and I think with that you just stay true to that. The hard part is the personal. We all have kids, so that’s the part that I don’t like. I would hope people are respectful to that.”