Dallas Cowboys Legend Under Investigation for Alleged 'Misconduct'

A Dallas Cowboys legend is the subject of a police investigation in Texas over an unspecified allegation. The Allen, Texas Police Department confirmed to Pro Football Talk that Michael Irvin is under investigation. According to TMZ Sports, Irvin is being accused of misconduct.

"There has been an allegation, but we are not prepared to release any details at this time due to our investigation being in its very early stages," Allen PD Public Information Officer Jonathan Maness told PFT by email. Irvin's lawyer, Levi McCathern told PFT by phone that Irvin "vehemently denies" the allegation. "He didn't do anything wrong or inappropriate," McCathern said.

McCathern went on to say there's "absolutely no truth" to the allegation and predicted the allegations, like others made in the past against the Super Bowl champion wide receiver. "will turn out to be much ado about nothing." In 2023, Irvin faced an allegation that did not rise to the level of an investigation. However, the complaint made by a Mariott employee early in Super Bowl week resulted in Irvin being suspended by the NFL Network and ESPN. Irvin sued Marriott and took a job with FS1 before returning to the NFL Network.

During an interview with Shan & RJ on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas last year, Irvin talked about the incident at the Marriott hotel in Arizona. "There is a lot going on. I don't know if you guys heard or not… Sunday night … This is tripping me out… I don't remember it, but I guess when I came in, they asked [what I did] and I said, 'I just went straight to the room,'" Irvin said, per the New York Post. "But I guess I had met somebody in the lobby. Talked to somebody in the lobby for about a minute and then I went to my room. And then after I got up there and got to work, they said tomorrow they had to move me in the hotel. I said, 'Move me in the hotel for what?'

"So they moved my hotel, and I said, 'What's going on, guys? What's happening? Why are we moving hotels?' They said, 'Well, last night you walked in, you talked to somebody.' I said, 'I didn't talk to anybody. I went straight to the room.' And then they showed it on camera that I did talk to somebody. I talked to this girl for about a minute. I don't know what — they didn't show it to me. They told it to me. I didn't see it… But that's why they moved me because I guess the girl said I said something to her within that minute that we talked, and so they moved me."

Irvin, 57, spent his entire career with the Cowboys (1988-1999) and won three Super Bowls with the team. He also was named to the Pro Bowl five times, the All-Pro Team three times and was selected to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team. In his NFL career, Irvin caught 750 passes for 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns.