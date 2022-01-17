Cowboys Fans Throw Trash at Referees After Playoff Loss to 49ers

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy after the team lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. After the game, fans were seen throwing trash at the referees as they were walking off the field with the players. The Cowboys lost the 49ers 23-17 in the wild card round of the playoffs, meaning they will have to wait another year to go for their sixth Super Bowl title.

When Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about the fans throwing objects at officials, he said, “Credit to them.” What bothers Cowboys fans is what happened at the end of the game when the team was looking to run one more play to possibly beat the 49ers. With just seconds remaining, Prescott ran for a 17-yard gain with no timeouts left. The Cowboys ran to the ball to try to spike it to stop the clock. But the official bumped into Prescott as he was trying to spot the ball, and time expired before the Cowboys could get the snap off.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/SlaterNFL/status/1482884132426428423?s=20

“We’ve practiced it,” Prescott said, per NFL.com. “You hand it to the center. The umpire, all he has to do is usually come in and tap the ball. Don’t necessarily know exactly … why the hit (with the official) happened, I guess. Yeah, I know he’s going to come in and touch the ball. We could say, yeah he needs to be closer to the ball or whatever, but in hindsight, it’s just tough. Just tough to accept.”

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and the No. 3 seed in the NFC. They have reached the playoffs 11 times since winning the Super Bowl in 1995 and have either lost in the wild card or divisional round during the span.

“I’ve never seen that come down the way it came down, as far as the collision between the umpire and the quarterback,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “We were trying to get inside the 30-yard line to set up the last play. The mechanics were intact from our end of it. The communication that I was given on the sideline was that they were reviewing it, they were going to put time back on the clock. The next thing I know, they’re running off the field. That’s the only facts I have for you.”