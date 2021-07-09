✖

Tristan Thompson has been awarded $50,000 in the libel case against his paternity accuser, which began last year. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the court has entered a default judgment in favor of Thompson against Kimberly Alexander for the amount of $50,000 plus 10% interest per year until the amount is paid off. Alexander also has to pay $2,901.75 in court costs.

Thompson sued Alexander for libel last year after she alleged that he had fathered his child. The NBA claimed that Alexander's allegation hurt his reputation and cost him endorsement deals. Thompson was seeking $100,000 in damages but the judge cut the amount in half because Thompson did not specify which endorsements he lost due to Alexander's claim. According to PEOPLE, the formal judgment on the case is expected to issue on July 26. Court documents note that Thompson "contends DNA test results revealed he is not the father" of Alexander's child.

In May 2020, Thompson had sent Alexander a cease and desist letter after she allegedly made "malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications" about the paternity of her child, and the basketball player filed his libel lawsuit that same month. In court documents from the initial lawsuit filing, Thompson's attorney Marty Singer alleged that Alexander "persisted in publicly proclaiming that Thompson is her child's father" and "maliciously accused Thompson of being a deadbeat dad, 'neglecting' and failing to take financial responsibility for the child since birth."

After the default judgment was issued, Alexander reacted on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Um why are people jumping for joy when it's obviously another court date." She also appeared to allude to Thompson's recent split with Khloé Kardashian, adding, "Oh maybe cause of cheating rumors they got excited to post it on tmz."

Thompson is a father of two — he shares 4-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and 3-year-old daughter True with Kardashian. He and Kardashian were confirmed last month to have split again, and the NBA player recently received criticism after leaving heart-eye emojis under one of Kardashian's Instagram photos. Meanwhile, the Good American founder is focusing on her daughter.

"Khloé is doing okay," a source told PEOPLE. "True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life." They added that Kardashian is "not one to dwell on the past — she has an incredible capacity to find the positive in every situation. And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True."