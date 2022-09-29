Trish Stratus Hints at 'Secret Project' for WWE

Trish Stratus is up to something. The WWE Hall of Famer went to Twitter to tease she's working on a "secret project" for WWE. In the tweet. Stratus indicates that it's the first day of filming for the project as she used a camera emoji and tagged WWE while saying it's "day 1." It's not clear what the project is, but her last appearance on WWE TV was not too long ago as she was on WWE Raw on Aug. 22 when WWE was in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, according to Wrestling Inc.

During that appearance, Stratus was set to announce something before she was interrupted by Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage Control. The group went after Stratus for stealing their spotlight. That's when Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka came out to protect Stratus.

It's possible, Stratus could be filming something for Biography: WWE Legends, a docuseries produced by WWE and A&E. The second season of the series just finished airing and earlier this year, A&E announced that more episodes of Biography: WWE Legends will be filmed. It's also possible that Status could be featured in WWE's Most Wanted Treasures as more episodes are on the way.

"The collaboration between these two powerhouse brands has already proven to resonate with audiences and we look forward to working together to create premium content with broad appeal," Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E said in March. "WWE's incredible fanbase and talent roster are a great complement to A&E's unique brand of in-depth storytelling that take fans behind the curtain and we are thankful to the entire WWE team for their partnership."

WWE president Nick Khan said: "A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks," The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come." Stratus is one of the best wrestlers in WWE history. The 46-year-old is a seven-time WWE Women's Champion and was named Diva of the Decade in 2003.