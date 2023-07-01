WWE Money in the Bank 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch

The second half of 2023 has arrived, and WWE is kicking off July with a big premium live event (also known as a pay-per-view event). Money in the Bank will take place on Saturday at The O2 Arena in London, England, and it's the first time Money in the Bank is being held outside of the United States. The event will start at 3 p.m. ET and stream exclusively on Peacock. The kickoff show will start at 2 p.m. ET and will stream on Peacock and WWE's social channels.

Fans enjoy Money in the Bank because of the Money in the Bank ladder matches. The winner of the match earns a championship match contract and can cash it in at any time within the year. For the men, Riocchet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest and Logan Paul will battle in the ladder match. And for the women, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky and Trish Stratus will compete for a contract. Out of all the Money in the Bank ladder match competitors, Lynch, Bayley and Status are the only ones who have won world championships in WWE.

And speaking of world championships, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Finn Bálor. Rollins won the title in May during Night of Champions and has defended the title multiple times since then. Bálor is looking to win the world title for a second time after becoming the first WWE Universal Champion back in 2016. He only held the title for a day as he had to vacate it due to a shoulder injury.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns won't defend his title on Saturday but will be in action as he teams up with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) in a "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match. This is something that has been brewing for a few years but really took a turn when The Usos lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Kevin Owns and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39 in April.

The rest of the card features some interesting matchups. Cody Rhodes continues his road back to the championship picture when he takes on Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will defend their titles against former Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. And Intercontinental champion Gunther will defend his title against Matt Riddle.