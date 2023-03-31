WWE WrestleMania 39: Full Card and Predictions

WWE's biggest event of the year has arrived. WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend and features some huge matches. The main event of the two-night show is Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Fans also get to see Lita and Trish Stratus back in the ring as they team with Beck Lynch to face Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky). And John Cena is back in action as he takes on Austin Theory for the United States Championship. "I'm sure John Cena felt really good when he found out he was going to take on an icon like Austin Theory. I'm sure he was pumped," Theory exclusively told PopCulture.com. "He was motivated. The story here is, at 8 years old, the first thing I ever seen when it came to WWE was John Cena. Definitely an inspiration. Definitely a motivation. As the years have carried on, with me chasing that dream to get to the WWE and finally getting there, a lot of people have said that I am the next John Cena." Here's a look at the entire card and predictions for WrestleMania 39.

US History and Social Media Fight WWE United States Championship match – Austin Theory (champion) vs. John Cena Singles Match – Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul Predictions: Austin Theory beats John Cena to retain the United States title. Seth Rollins takes care of Logan Paul to earn a much-needed win.

Tag Team Action (Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images) Six-woman tag team match – Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky) Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match – Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla) Predictions – Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch beat Damage CTRL. And I think The Viking Raiders will come out on top.

Rivals Go At It Singles match – Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio WWE SmackDown Women's Championship – Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley Predictions: I might be in the minority on this, but I think the elder Mysterio gets a win over his son. And I would be surprised if Rhea Ripley loses to Charlotte Flair based on the way she's been pushed.

Titles on the Line (Photo: WWE) Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship – The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (champions) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Championship – Gunther (champion) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre Prediction - Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally get The Usos. And Sheamus finally gets the title that has avoided him in his career.

A Hell Showcase Hell in a Cell Match – Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Bálor Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match - Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville Predictions – It's hard to pick against Edge, but I think "The Demon" becomes victorious. And the tag team match is a toss-up but I feel Ronda Rousey and Shanya Bazler get their hands raised at the end.

Big Matches WWE Raw Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Asuka Singles match - Brock Lesnar vs. Omos Prediction – Askua completes her comeback with a win over Bianca Belair. And as much as Omos needs to win, I don't see Brock Lesnar losing at WrestleMania again.