WWE WrestleMania 39: Full Card and Predictions
WWE's biggest event of the year has arrived. WrestleMania 39 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend and features some huge matches. The main event of the two-night show is Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. Fans also get to see Lita and Trish Stratus back in the ring as they team with Beck Lynch to face Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky). And John Cena is back in action as he takes on Austin Theory for the United States Championship.
"I'm sure John Cena felt really good when he found out he was going to take on an icon like Austin Theory. I'm sure he was pumped," Theory exclusively told PopCulture.com. "He was motivated. The story here is, at 8 years old, the first thing I ever seen when it came to WWE was John Cena. Definitely an inspiration. Definitely a motivation. As the years have carried on, with me chasing that dream to get to the WWE and finally getting there, a lot of people have said that I am the next John Cena." Here's a look at the entire card and predictions for WrestleMania 39.
US History and Social Media Fight
WWE United States Championship match – Austin Theory (champion) vs. John Cena
Singles Match – Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
Predictions: Austin Theory beats John Cena to retain the United States title. Seth Rollins takes care of Logan Paul to earn a much-needed win.
Tag Team Action
Six-woman tag team match – Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky)
Men's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match – Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) vs. The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (with Valhalla)
Predictions – Trish Stratus, Lita and Becky Lynch beat Damage CTRL. And I think The Viking Raiders will come out on top.
Rivals Go At It
Singles match – Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship – Charlotte Flair (champion) vs. Rhea Ripley
Predictions: I might be in the minority on this, but I think the elder Mysterio gets a win over his son. And I would be surprised if Rhea Ripley loses to Charlotte Flair based on the way she's been pushed.
Titles on the Line
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship – The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (champions) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Championship – Gunther (champion) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
Prediction - Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn finally get The Usos. And Sheamus finally gets the title that has avoided him in his career.
A Hell Showcase
Hell in a Cell Match – Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Bálor
Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match - Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville
Predictions – It's hard to pick against Edge, but I think "The Demon" becomes victorious. And the tag team match is a toss-up but I feel Ronda Rousey and Shanya Bazler get their hands raised at the end.
Big Matches
WWE Raw Women's Championship - Bianca Belair (champion) vs. Asuka
Singles match - Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Prediction – Askua completes her comeback with a win over Bianca Belair. And as much as Omos needs to win, I don't see Brock Lesnar losing at WrestleMania again.
The Main Event
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship – Roman Reigns (champion) vs. Cody Rhodes

Prediction - Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion for over two and a half years and WWE Champion for a year. He has had a historic run, but it's time for Cody Rhodes to be the top guy after paying his dues for many years.