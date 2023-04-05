WWE Fans Are Worried About Bayley's Future With Company After Cryptic Tweet

By Brian Jones

WWE fans are not happy with some of the decisions that were made during WrestleMania 39 and WWE Raw. And now the WWE Universe is wondering what's happening with a fan favorite. Bayley teamed up with her Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in a match against Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania. Damage CTRL lost the match, and Bayley was not seen on Raw on Monday night. 

According to Fightful Select, Bayley was cut from Raw at the last minute. But before that, the Grand Slam champion went to Twitter to say that "the most romantic love story comes to an end." It's not clear what it means, but Dakota Kai went to Twitter on Tuesday to say, "I love you [Bayley]." 

With Vince McMahon back in charge of WWE, big changes have been made, and it looks like Bayley is part of them. Bayley, 33, has been with the company since 2012 and has become one of the best competitors in WWE. She has won every women's title in the company, making her WWE's first Women's Triple Crown Champion and the first Women's Grand Slam Champion. Here's a look at fans showing concern for Bayley. 

The Tweet

One person wrote: "You're a great pro wrestler. Anyone who doesn't see that is a f—ing hack."

prevnext

Leaving?

Another person wrote: "Bayley you want your baby back..Smackdown Women's Championship."

prevnext

Much Love

One fan responded: "Such a special moment, one of the best days of my life as a wrestling fan. Hopefully, they sort their s— out ASAP."

prevnext

I'm Out

A Twitter user replied: "It's not him selling the company that's the issue, it's him being back and doing things that's the problem. Sell the company fine, then just go away because nobody wants him there except for the man himself."

prevnext

Changing The Game

One fan tweeted: "My favorite wrestler in the WWE women's division for nearly a decade. I hope the very best for her, no matter what happens."

prevnext

From a WWE Legend

One fan wrote: "Huge fan! Outstanding in all aspects & constantly evolving. Reminds me a ton of Rollins actually. Just so good it makes you not realize how good they are. If that makes sense."

prevnext

Appreciation Post

And this Twitter user said: "The most underrated 4HW (Personnaly my fav). Not the best in the ring but still top tier. Cool match, good title reigns, one of the legends of the Thunderdome era. Fun friennemy relation with [Michael] Cole. Adorable babyface, a perfect heel, and an untouchable entertainer."

prev
0comments
Start the Conversation

of