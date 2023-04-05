WWE Fans Are Worried About Bayley's Future With Company After Cryptic Tweet
WWE fans are not happy with some of the decisions that were made during WrestleMania 39 and WWE Raw. And now the WWE Universe is wondering what's happening with a fan favorite. Bayley teamed up with her Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in a match against Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania. Damage CTRL lost the match, and Bayley was not seen on Raw on Monday night.
According to Fightful Select, Bayley was cut from Raw at the last minute. But before that, the Grand Slam champion went to Twitter to say that "the most romantic love story comes to an end." It's not clear what it means, but Dakota Kai went to Twitter on Tuesday to say, "I love you [Bayley]."
With Vince McMahon back in charge of WWE, big changes have been made, and it looks like Bayley is part of them. Bayley, 33, has been with the company since 2012 and has become one of the best competitors in WWE. She has won every women's title in the company, making her WWE's first Women's Triple Crown Champion and the first Women's Grand Slam Champion. Here's a look at fans showing concern for Bayley.
The Tweet
And sometimes the most romantic love story comes to an end.
Bye— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 2, 2023
One person wrote: "You're a great pro wrestler. Anyone who doesn't see that is a f—ing hack."
Leaving?
I wouldn't be surprised if Bray Wyatt, Bayley, and Asuka all dipped after realizing Vince McMahon had taken control of WWE again.
I also think Triple H's speech in the opening of RAW was his farewell to the talent and us.
Vince needs to go... somehow, someway. pic.twitter.com/veud9eZov8— Just Alyx (@JustAlyxCentral) April 4, 2023
Another person wrote: "Bayley you want your baby back..Smackdown Women's Championship."
Much Love
You’ll always be our girl, Bayley, 🫶🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/dkYsjFpc5z— 👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 (@AdamGoldberg28) April 4, 2023
One fan responded: "Such a special moment, one of the best days of my life as a wrestling fan. Hopefully, they sort their s— out ASAP."
I'm Out
Bro if Bayley actually leaves WWE, idk what i’m gonna do. Vince sells the company and everything starts to fall man. #firevince pic.twitter.com/VPSq0nfIlb— King Jay | FAN ACCOUNT (@JayRingGeneral) April 4, 2023
A Twitter user replied: "It's not him selling the company that's the issue, it's him being back and doing things that's the problem. Sell the company fine, then just go away because nobody wants him there except for the man himself."
Changing The Game
Bayley is one of the most influential women in wrestling. She changed the game.
She has my full support no matter what happens. pic.twitter.com/1JRAhJvmxr— Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) April 4, 2023
One fan tweeted: "My favorite wrestler in the WWE women's division for nearly a decade. I hope the very best for her, no matter what happens."
From a WWE Legend
Just an observation completely out of left field… Can I say @itsBayleyWWE is one of the most talented and most underrated woman’s talent of today. She deserves so much more! OK that’s it..— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) April 2, 2023
Bayley would definitely be a fun person to have a match with. ❤️
One fan wrote: "Huge fan! Outstanding in all aspects & constantly evolving. Reminds me a ton of Rollins actually. Just so good it makes you not realize how good they are. If that makes sense."
Appreciation Post
Appreciation tweet for Bayley. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ktuvhYW7eR— Roman Reigns SZN 💥 (@reigns_era) April 4, 2023
And this Twitter user said: "The most underrated 4HW (Personnaly my fav). Not the best in the ring but still top tier. Cool match, good title reigns, one of the legends of the Thunderdome era. Fun friennemy relation with [Michael] Cole. Adorable babyface, a perfect heel, and an untouchable entertainer."