WWE Fans Are Worried About Bayley's Future With Company After Cryptic Tweet

WWE fans are not happy with some of the decisions that were made during WrestleMania 39 and WWE Raw. And now the WWE Universe is wondering what's happening with a fan favorite. Bayley teamed up with her Damage CTRL teammates Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in a match against Becky Lynch, Lita and Trish Stratus at WrestleMania. Damage CTRL lost the match, and Bayley was not seen on Raw on Monday night.

According to Fightful Select, Bayley was cut from Raw at the last minute. But before that, the Grand Slam champion went to Twitter to say that "the most romantic love story comes to an end." It's not clear what it means, but Dakota Kai went to Twitter on Tuesday to say, "I love you [Bayley]."

With Vince McMahon back in charge of WWE, big changes have been made, and it looks like Bayley is part of them. Bayley, 33, has been with the company since 2012 and has become one of the best competitors in WWE. She has won every women's title in the company, making her WWE's first Women's Triple Crown Champion and the first Women's Grand Slam Champion. Here's a look at fans showing concern for Bayley.