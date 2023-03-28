Stacy Keibler Set for WWE Hall of Fame Induction
Stacy Keibler is about to receive the highest honor from WWE. It was announced this week that the former WWE Superstar has been inducted into the company's Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, one day before WrestleMania 39. Keibler will join a Hall of Fame class that includes Andy Kaufman, The Great Muta, and Rey Mysterio.
"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest," Keibler told PEOPLE. "I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes." Keibler began her professional wrestling career in 1999 as she was a Nitro Girl. She worked her way up the ladder in WCW before joining WWE when the company bought WCW in 2001. Keibler was one of the more popular Superstars despite never winning a title. She ended her run in WWE in 2006 but has made a few appearances over the years, including inducing her friend Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Here's a look at Keibler and fans reacting to her WWE Hall of Fame induction.
Keibler's Reaction
I’m so excited to finally share the news! Thank you to all my fans for making this possible! So grateful to @wwe & @people for their support. https://t.co/i04E4MR1w6— Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) March 27, 2023
Bully Ray
CONGRATS!!!!! to The “Duchess of DudleyVille” @StacyKeibler on her #WWEHOF induction.
Very well deserved. @wwe https://t.co/d5jc6tmLXU pic.twitter.com/cUNlz54lAC— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 27, 2023
All Four Are In
Grateful for my girls!! https://t.co/WL3IcjpBI4— Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) March 27, 2023
Randy Orton Appearance?
Stacy Keibler and Randy Orton will be in the same building this weekend. 😳pic.twitter.com/CZcTc0aGAg— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) March 28, 2023
From Fan to Legend
Stacy Keibler Was A Huge Wrestling Fan As A Kid And Is Now Going To Be A WWE Hall of Famer https://t.co/kJhLcOI5Tv pic.twitter.com/ENQuLAcZpm— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2023
Trish Stratus
.@StacyKeibler!! So excited for you girl! So happy I get to be here to watch you get inducted into the @WWE #HOF! ♥️ https://t.co/x8yIWNV0jO— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) March 27, 2023
Stacy in Action
That’s Stacy Keibler, HALL OF FAMER to you. pic.twitter.com/q7fiVLtyX3— paraíso (@lasagnadelrayyy) March 28, 2023
That's Stacy Keibler, HALL OF FAMER to you. pic.twitter.com/q7fiVLtyX3— paraíso (@lasagnadelrayyy) March 28, 2023