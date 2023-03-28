Stacy Keibler Set for WWE Hall of Fame Induction

Stacy Keibler is about to receive the highest honor from WWE. It was announced this week that the former WWE Superstar has been inducted into the company's Hall of Fame. The ceremony will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, one day before WrestleMania 39. Keibler will join a Hall of Fame class that includes Andy Kaufman, The Great Muta, and Rey Mysterio.

"I never thought I would be in the Hall of Fame, to be honest," Keibler told PEOPLE. "I was completely shocked when I got the call. I had tears in my eyes." Keibler began her professional wrestling career in 1999 as she was a Nitro Girl. She worked her way up the ladder in WCW before joining WWE when the company bought WCW in 2001. Keibler was one of the more popular Superstars despite never winning a title. She ended her run in WWE in 2006 but has made a few appearances over the years, including inducing her friend Torrie Wilson into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Here's a look at Keibler and fans reacting to her WWE Hall of Fame induction.