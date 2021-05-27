Trevor Lawrence Reacts to Tim Tebow Signing With Jaguars

✖

Trevor Lawrence is ready to play with Tim Tebow. The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback talked about Tebow signing with the Jaguars on the AP Pro Football Podcast this week and said he's "excited" to see what the former NFL and Florida Gators quarterback can do as a tight end.

"He looks great," Lawrence said as reported by ESPN. "He's just a guy that you want to be around. Character is awesome. Had a few conversations with him and I can already tell, and [he's] just a hard worker. No one is going to work harder than him. Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and you want to be around every day. And then I'm excited to see what he can do on the field as well. We got in a few days and he looks great. He's in awesome shape."

Tebow signed with the Jaguars after working out for them. He asked Jaguars coach Urban Meyer for a tryout since he was his coach at Florida. Tebow was drafted in the first round by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and played in 23 games in two seasons. He joined the New York Jets in 2012 and played in 12 games. He hasn't played a down in a regular-season game since his time in New York but kept himself in shape as he spent the last five years (2016-2020) in the New York Mets organization.

"I never met Tim until last week, so I didn't really know him, but I was intrigued by his character, his work ethic and what he's been able to do throughout his life on the field and off the field," Lawrence said. All those things are really interesting, so I was excited to meet him. When it was official, I saw him in the locker room and had a few good conversations and I really like him."

Lawrence, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Jaguars in April, is expected to turn the franchise around after a few difficult seasons. Like Tebow when he was at Florida, Lawrence knows all about winning. As he went 34-2 as a starter at Clemson won the national championship in 2018. He led the team to the national title game in 2019 and the College Football Playoff Semifinals last year.