Olympic Snowboarder Marries Billionaire's Daughter

Scotty James, an Olympic snowboarder from Australia is now a married man. Last week, the 28-year-old tied the knot with Chloe Stroll in Venice, Italy. Stroll is the daughter of billionaire Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, and she met James in 2019 when after her brother, Lance, set them up.

The wedding featured several celebrity guests, including Hollywood stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas. F1 Driver Daniel Ricciardo was part of the groomsman party, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolf was also in attendance. Both James and Chloe Stroll posted photos from the wedding on their Instagram accounts.

James and Stroll got engaged in Switzerland in 2021. "Lance actually called me and said, 'I think I just found the guy you're going to marry," Stroll told The Herald Sun. "It was kind of strange. I had a conference in Park City (Utah), which was where his next competition was the same weekend and a lot of random things happened. Scotty was very cute. We dated for about four months, or as he likes to say, we got to know each other, before he officially asked me to be his girlfriend."

James has had a successful career as a snowboarder. In the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, James earned a silver medal in the halfpipe event. In 2018 James earned the bronze medal in the same event in Pyeongchang. He has appeared in four different Olympics and has won three world championship gold medals along with five goals medals in the Aspen Winter X Games.

"I'm so fortunate [for] what I've gotten from snowboarding. I met my future wife through snowboarding," James told Vanity Fair last year. "One of my favorite things about it—I've said it many times—is that I get to do it as a profession. It has obviously a very serious element with the competition and the training. But then on the contrary, I get to do it with my friends and my family. I love it. I get the best of both worlds in that respect. And it stems from a lot of passion."

Lawrence Stroll has a net worth of nearly $4 billion, according to Forbes. The bulk of his fortune came from selling his shares in the American fashion brand and became the executive chairman of Aston Martin in 2020 after leading a $235.6 million investment in the car company. His son, Lance, drives for Aston Martin in Formula One.