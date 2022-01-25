Travis Pastrana, X Games Legend, Hospitalized After Parachute Stunt Gone Wrong

Travis Pastrana, a stunt performer who has won multiple championships at the X Games and competed in NASCAR, is currently hospitalized in Florida after suffering injuries in a parachute stunt, according to PEOPLE. The 38-year-old was taken to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday after attempting to jump from a high-rise hotel to Huizenga Plaza. A video of the incident was posted on Instagram, which shows Pastrana trying to control the parachute before crashing to the ground.

Pastrana’s publicist told WSVN that he was filming a web series at the time and suffered a broken pelvis in the accident. Pastrana underwent surgery, and the publicist said the “surgery went well and he is excited to get home and heal up.” The incident comes a few months after Pastrana was named as one of the three judges of America’s Got Talent: Extreme before production was halted due to a stunt that went wrong. He runs a show called Nitro Circus, and when he spoke to PopCulture.com in April last year, Pastrana talked about keeping the show going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“With COVID, we were trying to figure out how to keep Nitro Circus — which is a live touring company — and trying to figure out a way to get guys that can’t tour to have fun and do something with their sponsors,” Pastrana told PopCulture. “You know, something that could be a challenge and also kind of at a top-level. So we met with the guys at P1 Offshore, and they said, Look, this will be really exciting. Who can we get?’ Kurt Busch said yes and Ryan Villopoto and all the guys said, ‘This is awesome,’” Pastrana continued. “Just a really, really eclectic but awesome group.”

In his career, Pastrana won 11 Gold Medals at the X Games from 1999 to 2010. He also won four silver medals and two bronze at the games and competed in various events such as Moto X Freestyle, Rally Car and Moto X Best Trick. Pastrana has put together a solid NASCAR career, earning four top 10 finishes in 42 Xfinity Series races. He also competed in the Camping World Truck Series, and the last race he competed in was the World of Westgate 200 in 2020.