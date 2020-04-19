Travis Pastrana Posts Hilarious Sledding Video With Daughter Addy: 'That's What Maryland Does'

✖

Travis Pastrana and his family are remaining at home in self-quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak. They have plenty of options for passing the time considering that the Freestyle Motocross star owns 20 acres of land with multiple attractions for action sports aficionados. However, their Sunday pastime was far less dangerous than many other options on the property.

Pastrana posted a video on his Instagram account that showed how he and his 6-year-old daughter Addy were creating entertainment during the afternoon. He was dressed in a Wienerschnitzel mascot outfit and holding an American Flag. Addy, on the other hand, was dressed for cooler weather and had a pair of ski goggles. The father and daughter then proceeded to slide down a long plastic pipe before coming to a halt at the bottom of the hill.

A post shared by travispastrana (@travispastrana) on Apr 19, 2020 at 2:54pm PDT

"Hot dogs and sleds! That's what America does," Addy said after she hopped off the ground. Pastrana remained silent while waving the flag back and forth. This statement was immediately met with questions about the state of Maryland. The fans originally believed that the area was known for crab cakes and football, but Addy was changing the reputation.

While these two members of the Pastrana family may have been spending part of the day sledding down the snowless hill, they have been finding other ways to pass the time during the coronavirus pandemic. The entire family has been putting their cycling skills to the test, whether on the sidewalk or off-road. Although Pastrana's two children — Addy and Bristol — have not been hitting the sidewalk jumps like their father.

When they haven't been cycling around, the family has been searching for ways to bring joy to others during the pandemic. Pastrana's wife, Lyn-Z, posted a photo that showed the happy family standing in front of their home. The two windows above their garage were covered in paper hearts, which she revealed was part of a movement to help others.

"For art this week they were asked to join the #aworldofhearts movement to help people smile in this weird time in the world, as well as show support and gratitude to the people working on the frontlines of this pandemic by placing hearts in your window," Lyn-Z wrote in the caption of her photo. Fans on social media reacted by proclaiming that the entire family is "crushing quarantine."