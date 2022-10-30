Track Runner Owen Grubb Killed by Falling Tree After Cross-Country Meet

An Ohio high school junior was killed by a falling tree during a cross-country meet on Oct. 22. Owen Grubb, 16, died after he and other students from Minerva High School tried to knock over a dead tree during the OHSAA Eastern District track meet in Cambridge, Ohio. A GoFundMe page has raised over $24,000 to help Owen's family.

A coach told emergency responders that four athletes from Minerva were cooling off in the woods after the meet, according to a police report obtained by WJW. They saw a dead and leaning tree, which they tried to knock over and it fell on Owen. The athletes were sitting on, pulling, or pushing the tree. The coach did not witness the accident, according to police. He was called over by students who also called 911.

Owen was flown to a hospital in Akron, Ohio, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries, police said, reports WEWS-TV. According to police, the team usually throws a loose log over the bridge in a team tradition. They could not find one, so they tried to break off a piece of the dead tree.

"Last weekend, Minerva High School Junior Owen Grubb died from injuries he received in a post-race accident following a weekend cross-country meet," Gary Chaddon, superintendent of the Minerva Local School District, said in a statement on Oct. 23. "This is a terrible time for his family, friends and loved ones, and we extend our deepest condolences to all who cared for him. We are all grieving the loss of Owen, who was a bright light in our high school and exceptional student-athlete. We are keeping our entire school community close in our hearts during this time."

Chaddon said counselors will meet with Owen's teammates and other district students. The district also planned to work with Owen's family, friends, and coaches to find a way to honor Owen. One of those tributes is a T-shirt fundraiser the district launched. They launched WeRun4Owen.com, where shirts reading "Running Strong – Heart of a Lion" is available to order for $15 to support Owen's family. Others have shown support for Owen's family through a GoFundMe page, which has raised over $24,000 in one week.

"A young boy died just outside of the City Park on Saturday at the cross country meet. You just have to shake your head, accidents do happen. We don't know why, we are not in charge," Cambridge Mayor Tom Orr said during the city council meeting on Oct. 24, reports The Daily Jeff. "But to the family of Owen Grubb, from the entire Cambridge community, myself, my family we are so, so sorry for your loss. I don't even know how they go on from there. They won the meet, and he finished 10th. And an hour later he's not here anymore... just a real tragedy."