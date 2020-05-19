Toyota 500 at Darlington: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Wednesday night, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series will continue with the Toyota 500. This event at Darlington Raceway will be the second in four days at the South Carolina track and will be held under the lights. Here's when racing fans can tune in to catch the action.

The race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. and will take place on FS1. Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon will once again be calling the action, albeit from the Charlotte studio instead of the track. Fans unable to watch on TV can listen via MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. No fans will be in attendance for the Toyota 500 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While Sunday's race, The Real Heroes 400, was a 400.2-mile event, the Toyota 500 will only be 310. The race will be 229 laps and should provide a shorter viewing experience than Sunday's 293-lap event. Although wrecks and yellow caution flags could significantly lengthen the runtime.

Heading into Wednesday's race, Kevin Harvick has the best odds to win after he took home the trophy on Sunday. CBS Sports has his No. 4 Ford facing 7-2 odds as the start time approaches. Other drivers listed as being in contention for the win are Kyle Busch (7-1), Brad Keselowski (15-2), Denny Hamlin (8-1) and Martin Truex Jr. (17-2). Alex Bowman (9-1) and Kurt Busch (14-1) finished second and third, respectively, on Sunday but have long odds to secure the win.

While Harvick has the best odds to win on Wednesday, he will need to overcome a starting position further back in the group. He is currently slated to begin the race in 20th after NASCAR inverted the finishing order from Sunday. Tyler Preece will have the pole position while Ty Dillon will line up next to him in the first lane.

Ryan Newman, who made his highly-anticipated return to NASCAR following a crash in February's Daytona 500, will be back in the No. 6 Ford Mustang on Wednesday night. He didn't fight for the win during the first race but still finished in the top-20. Now Newman will begin Wednesday's event in the third lane next to Ryan Blaney, sixth overall.

The Toyota 500 will take place on Wednesday night at The Lady in Black. Jewel will perform the national anthem while Guy Fieri gives the call for drivers to start their engines. Once the green flag waves, the action will begin.