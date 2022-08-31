Toronto Blue Jays Fans Kicked out of Game for Alleged NSFW Act

Two Toronto Blue Jays fans were kicked out of a recent game due to an alleged NSFW act. A video posted by blogTO shows a woman on top of a man, and the two are allegedly engaging in a sex act. According to blogTO, a policeman said "the guy flew in to meet this girl" and "that this was their first meeting." The incident happened in the 500 level of at the Rogers Centre on Monday as the Blue Jays were taking on the Chicago Cubs.

TMZ reached out to law enforcement on Tuesday and was told there was no information about it. The New York Post also reached out to Toronto Police but has yet to receive information as of this writing. It looks like the fans missed an exciting game as the Blue Jays defeated the Cubs 5-4. The Blue Jays are 70-58 on the year and would make the playoffs as a wild card if it started today. In July, the Blue Jays fired manager Charlie Montoyo despite the team having a winning record (46-42). But since naming John Schneider as the interim manager, Toronto has posted a 24-16 record and inching closer to reaching the playoffs.

"I truly wanted this to work with Charlie and wasn't able to make that happen," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said. "I'm extremely disappointed with where we are. I think we are better than how we've played. There's been a lot of good individual things happen, but I think we could be playing better as a team. Having said that, this is a collective setback, and ultimately that starts with me. I'm the one who needs to be most accountable for that, and I have a great deal of respect for Charlie Montoyo."

The Blue Jays have high expectations for the 2022 season after missing the playoffs with a 91-71 record in 2021. Since winning the World Series in 1992 and 1993, the Blue Jays have reached the playoffs three times (2015, 2016 and 2020). "This is a whirlwind day and bittersweet, obviously," Schneider said. "I have all of the respect in the world for Charlie Montoyo as a baseball coach, manager and as a human being. This is bittersweet. It's something that I've been looking forward to for a long time, and I'm excited to be able to do this with an organization I've known for over 20 years."