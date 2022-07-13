MLB Team Fires Manager Despite Winning Record

One MLB team is making a big change halfway through the season. On Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have fired manager Charlie Montoyo. This comes as the Blue Jays have a 46-42 record, and the team would make the playoffs if it started today. Bench coach John Schneider has been named the interim manager.

Despite the winning record, the Blue Jays were struggling as they have only won three games in July. They are coming off a 1-7 road trip which included a four-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners. Montoyo's firing comes after the Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Tuesday. But after the team finished 91-71 last year and missed the postseason by one game, expectations were high for a team that last went to the World Series in 1993.

Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo, per @Ken_Rosenthal



Toronto had extended Montoyo's contract prior to the start of the 2022 season pic.twitter.com/ZhibznVoGI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 13, 2022

Montoyo, 56, Became the Blue Jays Manager in 2019 after being a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2015 to 2018. During his nearly four seasons with the Blue Jays, the team reached the playoffs once which was the 2020 COVID-shortened season. Montoyo finishes his time in Toronto with a 236-236 record. Before the 2022 season, Montoyo signed a contract extension through the 2023 season which included options for 2024 and 2025.

"Charlie is a highly regarded leader by so many individuals in the game, and we were thoroughly impressed by his experiences and approach as we learned more about him during the interview process," Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement when Montoyo was hired. "Charlie is passionate about the game, with a superior ability to connect and relate, and we are confident he will have an overwhelmingly positive influence on Blue Jays players and staff. On a personal level, I am looking forward to working with him as we continue to build and sustain a championship organization."

Montoyo joined the Rays organization in 1997, one year before they began playing baseball. He was the manager of the Rookie-level Princeton Devils Rays and went on to manage various Minor League teams in the organization over the years. While managing the Montgomery Biscuits, Montoyo led the team to a South League Championship in 2006. And while he was the manager of the Durham Bulls, Montoyo won six division championships and two International League titles.