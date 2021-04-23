Top WWE Official Fired After Mickie James Trash Bag Incident

✖

A top WWE official is no longer with the company after recently released Superstar Mickie James went to Twitter to reveal she received a trash bag as a "care package." According to Wrestling Inc. WWE has fired Senior Director of Talent Relations Mark Carrano. WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul "Triple H" Levesque didn't reveal Carrano got fired but did say the person responsible for the trash bag incident has been released.

"Upon learning of the disrespectful treatment some of our recently released talent received on behalf of the company, we took immediate action," Triple H wrote on Twitter. "The person responsible for this inconsiderate action has been fired and is no longer with [WWE]." WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also said the person responsible was fired and sent an apology to James.

"I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way," McMahon tweeted to James. "I apologize personally and on behalf of [WWE]. The person responsible is no longer with our company." Carrano was the Senior Director of Talent Relations for several years. However, there was some speculation about his job status when John Laurinaitis was hired last month to run the department. When it was reported that Carrano was fired, many former WWE Superstars spoke out, including Gail Kim who said the trash bags have been happening for a long time.

"Well I’m glad Hunter took initiative but it’s been happening since before I was there. Is it always the same person?" Kim wrote on Twitter. "At least they did something I suppose." Former Superstars Maria Kanellis and Jillian Hall also revealed they received trash bags when they were fired.

James was one of the 10 Superstars who was fired from WWE last week. "It’s been an eventful week I should say,” James said when talking about her firing on GAW TV. “Obviously now I’m not with WWE. I was ‘future endeavored’ on the Thursday and such. ...I don’t ever want to feel like I’m not thankful or not grateful. Because I’ve had so much fun. And the girls in the locker room, it’s like I’m grateful for so many experiences and stuff."