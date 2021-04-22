Recently Released WWE Star Shares Photo of ‘Care Package’ Trash Bag, Enraging Fans

✖

WWE released 10 Superstars last week, and one of them recently shared a disturbing package that the company sent to her. Mickie James went to Twitter on Thursday to share a photo of what WWE sent to her after being fired. In the tweet, James "thanked" Vince McMahon for the "care package," which was a trash bag that had her name on it. That didn't sit well with WWE fans.

"This is straight up disrespectful," one fan replied. "How the hell do you leave a care package in a trash bag? They have all this money and this is where they put her stuff at? Is this how you value your employees WWE? Whoever send it out like that should be fired! Shame on you WWE SMH!" Another fan had a message for McMahon.

"That's how you treat a Six-time Women's Champion and one of the Women who paved the road for other Women in Wrestling? You need to publicly apologize to her immediately. This is shameful," one of the reasons fans are upset with McMahon and WWE is James is one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history. In her career with WWE, James, 41, won the WWE Women's Championship five times and the Divas Championship once.

Mickie James. You fought to make Women’s Wrestling Matter and you fought to show women can kick just as much if not more a** than the male wrestlers. For that, you earned the fans respect. But that being said. Reaction to this absolute BS: pic.twitter.com/w5mPcY9Lv2 — Eric Brown (@NeoRealityEnt) April 22, 2021

James recently opened up about her release on GAW TV. “It’s been an eventful week I should say,” James said as reported by Wrestling Inc. “Obviously now I’m not with WWE. I was ‘future endeavored’ on the Thursday and such. ...I don’t ever want to feel like I’m not thankful or not grateful. Because I’ve had so much fun. And the girls in the locker room, it’s like I’m grateful for so many experiences and stuff.

“But I honestly feel, in the last two years, I’ve been really, what was the term?" James continued. "Comfortably uncomfortable. In the sense of like, I feel like I’ve been trying to be pigeonholed or fit into this little square mold of like ‘this is what you want me to be and this is what we want you to believe that you are.’ And I’m just not that."