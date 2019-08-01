Tony Romo Featured in New Movie About His Improbable Rise to QB of the Dallas Cowboys

Tony Romo has made his way onto the silver screen. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is featured in a new movie which is called Now Or Never: A Tony Romo Story. The film chronicles Romo’s life and it features interviews from his family and friends. Romo will make several appearances in the movie via sit-down interviews.

There was a recent screening of the movie in Romo’s hometown of Burlington, Wisconsin and he loved the final product, according to a statement shared by the Dallas Cowboys website: “I think Chris (Hanna) did a great job with the film,” Romo said. “I know how hard he worked. And I’m proud of the way it turned out.”

David Rubini, the film’s publicist, explains why Now Or Never: A Tony Romo Story is a must-watch.

“This film about an undrafted free agent who became captain of America’s Team and then went on to become the NFL and the country’s favorite sports broadcaster is a truly amazing story that needed to be explored on film,” he said. “With the help of the NFL, Tony Romo and his wonderful family and friends, young Latino Filmmaker Chris Hanna brilliantly captures and tells the remarkable moments of the Tony Romo legacy on film for the very first time in a very special way.”

As Rubini mentioned, Romo was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2003 from Eastern Illinois. He worked his way up the depth chart and eventually became the starting quarterback in 2006 as he replaced Drew Bledsoe. The Wisconsin native never looked back, being named to the Pro Bowl four times, named to the All-Pro Second Team in 2014 and he was the named to the NFL’s Top 100 Players list four times. Romo finished his career with 34,183 passing yards, 248 touchdowns, 117 interceptions and a passer rating of 97.1

Once Romo retired from the NFL, he joined CBS Sports to be the lead color analyst for the network’s NFL telecast with Jim Nantz doing the play-by-play. The former Cowboys QB was an immediate hit with critics and he was able to call the Super Bowl when it was in Atlanta back in February.

Now Or Never: A Tony Romo Story will be screened at the El Paso Film Festival on Aug. 4 and Aug. 10. The film will also be shown at the Rhode Island Film Festival from Aug. 6-11.