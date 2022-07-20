Tony Hawk-Brand Skateboarding Helmet Recalled for Concerning Reason

A Tony Hawk-brand skateboarding helmet is being recalled. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the helmet has been recalled because it does "not comply with the positional stability and retention system requirements of the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets. The helmets can fail to protect in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury." The helmets are exclusively sold at Walmart, according to Consumer Reports.

The product is made by Sakar International, and the company will contact people who bought the helmet as a replacement for its Dimensions Bluetooth Speaker Helmets, which were recalled in March. Consumer Reports rated the Tony Hawk helmet a Don't Buy: Safety Risk in June after the chin strap buckle on the helmet broke during a routine test. Consumer Reports spoke to a spokesperson from CPSC who said the helmet "did not meet multiple requirements of the regulation."

#Recall: Tony Hawk Silver Helmets do not comply with the federal safety standard and can fail to protect in a crash; risk of head injury. Get refund. Full recall notice https://t.co/ali80D49hi pic.twitter.com/SdZHMjn0rI — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) July 14, 2022

According to the description, the helmet is "silver with black straps and a black buckle. Tony Hawk's signature is printed on the outside of the helmet. The white warning label on the inside of the helmet contains the Item No. AGE2515STH-SIL on the top right corner." Consumers are asked to not return the helmet to Walmart and contact Sakar for instructions on receiving a $40 Walmart gift card.

Hawk, 54, has his name on his share of products as his skateboarding career led to him being a top entrepreneur. It was recently announced he has partnered with The Sandbox to open a skate park in the Metaverse. "Tony Hawk embodies the perseverance of constantly striving for improvement while never giving up, and it forged him into a skateboarding legend and successful entrepreneur," The Sandbox co-founder Sebastien Borget said, per PC Gamer. "We share his passion for innovation, creativity, and the drive to constantly create something: this is the energy that powers our entertainment metaverse."

"I have been a fan of new technology all of my life – from the first video games and home computers with CGI capabilities – so I am fascinated by the metaverse, and excited to bring our culture into the virtual landscape of The Sandbox," Hawk said in the press release, per NBC News. The partnership also includes a collaboration with Tom Brady's NFT platform Autograph.