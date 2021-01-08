Tommy Lasorda: Dodgers and MLB Fans Heartbroken After Baseball Legend's Death at 93

Tommy Lasorda, legendary manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers, died on Thursday night at 93. The Dodgers announced Lasorda "suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest at his home at 10:09 p.m." The Baseball Hall of Fame manager was then "transported to the hospital with resuscitation in progress." He died at 10:57 p.m.

"Regarded by man as baseball's most popular ambassador, Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodger organization with Dodger blue running through his veins," the team said in a statement. "He spent the last 14 as a special advisor to the chairman." This comes a few months after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. In mid-November, Lasorda was admitted to the hospital with heart issues. He was placed in the ICU and hooked up to a ventilator. He was released from the hospital earlier this week.

Lasorda was the Dodgers manager from 1976-1996. During his time with the Dodgers, Lasorda won two World Series titles (1981, 1988) and was named NL Manager of the Year twice (1983, 1988). He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Lasorda.