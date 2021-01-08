Tommy Lasorda: Dodgers and MLB Fans Heartbroken After Baseball Legend's Death at 93
Tommy Lasorda, legendary manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers, died on Thursday night at 93. The Dodgers announced Lasorda "suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest at his home at 10:09 p.m." The Baseball Hall of Fame manager was then "transported to the hospital with resuscitation in progress." He died at 10:57 p.m.
"Regarded by man as baseball's most popular ambassador, Lasorda spent 71 seasons in the Dodger organization with Dodger blue running through his veins," the team said in a statement. "He spent the last 14 as a special advisor to the chairman." This comes a few months after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series. In mid-November, Lasorda was admitted to the hospital with heart issues. He was placed in the ICU and hooked up to a ventilator. He was released from the hospital earlier this week.
Lasorda was the Dodgers manager from 1976-1996. During his time with the Dodgers, Lasorda won two World Series titles (1981, 1988) and was named NL Manager of the Year twice (1983, 1988). He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. Here's a look at fans paying tribute to Lasorda.
January 8, 2021
prevnext
Knowing Tommy Lasorda got to see the Dodgers win one more championship..... 💙 pic.twitter.com/9Szmed3ALO— Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) January 8, 2021
It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Tommy Lasorda. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Dodger Organization. He wanted nothing more than to witness a WS Championship before he died. We are happy he got to see that wish fulfilled. RIP Tommy. 💔🙏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/5tTCPVw3fv— Pantone 294 (@Pantone294) January 8, 2021
prevnext
Rest In Peace to the legendary Tommy Lasorda.
Thinking of our @Dodgers family today 💙 pic.twitter.com/Lj5oSddr9Y— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 8, 2021
TOMMY LASORDA IT BREAK MY HEART TO SAY GOODBYE. ALWAYS GOOD TIMES WHEN WE SEE YOU IN THE LOS ANGELES. THE WORLD HAS LOST ONE ITS BEST CHARACTERS. LOVE YOU FOREVER BUBBA pic.twitter.com/NUNwW3uovZ— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 8, 2021
prevnext
"We laugh and we cry and we mourn today, the passing of the man who represented the Dodgers more than anyone in Dodger history," says @BillPlaschke
"Tommy Lasorda was the Dodgers."
Tommy Lasorda, the legendary Dodgers manager, has died. He was 93. https://t.co/Zwk99ijFXL pic.twitter.com/LOeKJaWfZT— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) January 8, 2021
Dodger great, Tommy Lasorda has passed. He was Dodger blue through and through. #Dodgers— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) January 8, 2021
Godspeed to one of baseball's great managers and ambassadors Tommy Lasorda. He was 93 pic.twitter.com/QfHRRdkuES— Old-Time Baseball Photos (@OTBaseballPhoto) January 8, 2021
prevnext
Super Sky Point to Tommy Lasorda. I’m sure ‘The Big Dodger in the Sky’ has already greeted him with a plate of linguini and congratulations on a job well done. #RIP pic.twitter.com/AVZZOvj4TA— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 8, 2021
Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda at the age of 93: pic.twitter.com/TN3CWCOT7i— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 8, 2021
Tommy Lasorda was one-of-a-kind and ALWAYS told it like it was— Starting 9 (@Starting9) January 8, 2021
pic.twitter.com/tEoCiitRHF
prevnext
Rest In Peace to Tommy Lasorda 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/7iSXp0jLa1— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 8, 2021
“My wife tells me, "I think you love baseball more than me." I say, "Well, I guess that's true, but hey, I love you more than football and hockey.”
- Tommy Lasorda— Gabrielle (@gfstarr1) January 8, 2021
(Bleacher Report)
We join the baseball community in mourning the loss of the great Tommy Lasorda. #BiggerThanBaseball 🧡💙 https://t.co/gbDUrnwmt2— New York Mets (@Mets) January 8, 2021
prevnext
RIP Tommy Lasorda! https://t.co/VoABBy4FFQ— Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 8, 2021
"I bleed Dodger blue and when I die, I'm going to the big Dodger in the sky." -Tommy Lasorda— Dodgers-LowDown (@DodgersLowDown) January 8, 2021
"In order to get to Heaven you first have to go through Dodgers Stadium." - Tommy Lasorda
Rest In Peace 👼 pic.twitter.com/KWZi6ifeXc— 🏆 CHAMPIONS #LakeShow Rudy (@LakeShowRudy) January 8, 2021
prev
RIP to the legend, @TommyLasorda. pic.twitter.com/1T1csJNHvC— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 8, 2021