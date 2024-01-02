Criminal Investigation Underway After Death of Dixie Chicks Singer Laura Lynch

The passing of the former Dixie Chicks singer is raising more questions than expected.

Charges could be coming for the driver who was driving a truck involved in the crash that killed Dixie Chicks' original lead singer Laura Lynch. According to TMZ, Texas Department of Public Safety PIO Sgt. Eliot Torres told the outlet that the loss of life raised a need to determine if the truck's driver was under the influence.

The outlet adds that authorities confirmed the driver had their blood drawn at the hospital, but will wait to release the results until the subpoena. If these tests prove drugs or alcohol were involved, charges are likely to be filed.

If the severe charges don't apply, the driver could still face charges for reckless driving and unsafe lane changes due to witness statements. The investigation is still ongoing, though.

One witness already spoke out, Lynch was driving on Highway 62 near El Paso when the truck crossed over into her lane while attempting to pass two vehicles. The collision was head-on and photos at the scene show the mangled wreckage, with some drivers helping to get Lynch out of her vehicle. The driver who crossed lanes was hospitalized with minor injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Lynch was a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, back when the group was still a traditional/bluegrass group. The band released a statement after the news broke.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light...her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band," the statement reads. "Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West."

The band also offered their support to Lynch's family and others. She is survived by her husband Mac Tull and their daughter. She was 65.