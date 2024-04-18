Allman Brothers Band Legend and Co-Founder Dies: Dickey Betts Was 80

Legendary guitarist and singer Dickey Betts, well-known for co-founding the Allman Brothers Band alongside late brothers Duane Allman and Gregg Allman, has died. He was 80. According to Yahoo!, Betts' manager of 20 years — David Spero — confirmed that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician died at his home in Osprey, Florida.

"He was surrounded by his whole family and he passed peacefully," Spero told Yahoo! "They didn't think he was in any pain." The outlet added that Betts had been battling cancer for over a year, and also suffered from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Over on Betts' official Instagram page, the singer's family issued a statement on his death. "It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the Betts family announce the peaceful passing of Forrest Richard 'Dickey' Betts (December 12, 1943 – April 18, 2024) at the age of 80 years old," the family wrote.

"The legendary performer, songwriter, bandleader, and family patriarch was at his home in Osprey, Florida, surrounded by his family," Betts' family added. "Dickey was larger-than-life, and his loss will be felt worldwide. At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time."

Betts was a beloved and accomplished musician who helped co-found the Allman Brothers Band in the late 1960s. During his time with the band, Betts co-wrote their biggest hit, "Ramblin' Man." Betts would later go on to pursue a solo career with his band Dickey Betts & Great Southern.