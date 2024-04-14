'So You Think You Can Dance' Star Korra Obidi Spars With Trolls After Acid Attack

The performer detailed a horrifying attack and later had to defend herself against online trolls who thought it could have been a PR stunt.

Former So You Think You Can Dance contestant Korra Obidi had experienced a horrific attack while in the United Kingdom. The performer took to social media to update fans on her condition after she says she was attacked by an unknown assailant with acid and a knife. "Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK in the middle of a live stream," she captioned an Instagram video on Thursday. "There's been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call."

In the video clip she posted, she says that her "face is burning" while asking for a bottle of Coca-Cola soda to "neutralize the acid." A male voice can be heard saying, "The knife is still here on the premises." The video cuts to a close-up shot of a yellow knife lying on the ground. Obidi can be seen receiving assistance as they help wash her eyes out and apply an aerosol spray to her back. In her caption, Obidi included a description of her alleged attacker. She also asked her followers to reach out with any information on the assailant and provide it to her management team.

In the comment section of the post, she provided an update for fans, writing, "Guys I'm in the hospital," she wrote. "Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys."

She later had to defend herself against trolls who questioned if the incident in question was for publicity. "I understand that there are a lot of artists who have in the past tried to create scenarios like this for clout chasing, but I promise you I'm not one of them," she said. "I don't need that kind of clout, it's not that deep for me. I just want to sing and dance and love on people."

The Nigerian-born singer impressed So You Think You Can Dance judges in 2019 when she showed off her belly dancing talents when she was heavily pregnant and even did a split. She told judges she'd recently moved for love and ended up unexpectedly pregnant.