Rapper Dies After Suffering Pulmonary Embolism During Radio Show: BeatKing Was 39

Houston-based rapper and producer BeatKing died suddenly at the age of 39, leaving the hip-hop community in mourning. The artist, also known as Club Godzilla, succumbed to a pulmonary embolism on Thursday.

A pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot obstructs blood flow to the lung's artery, according to Mayo Clinic. Various factors, including prolonged inactivity, certain medical conditions, smoking, and obesity, can cause this condition. The clot typically forms in a deep vein, often in the leg, before traveling to the lungs. Once there, it can prevent oxygen from reaching parts of the lung, potentially leading to tissue death and breathing difficulties.

BeatKing's manager, Tasha Felder, confirmed the news to USA TODAY via email on Friday. She recounted the circumstances of his passing, stating, "He was at an Urban One (Radio One) station doing a morning takeover when he suddenly fainted. He was taken to a near by (sic) hospital where he later passed away. His daughters were with him the entire time. It is truly sad, we loved him so much."

Felder took to her Instagram account to pay tribute to the fallen star. "BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade," she wrote. "He has produced and worked with so many artists, that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music, and his fans. We will love him forever." In addition to her tribute, Felder highlighted BeatKing's impact on the music scene, saying, "It is truly sad, we loved him so much."

BeatKing's musical journey began in earnest with the release of "Crush" in the summer of 2010, a track that would later feature on his 2011 album Kings of the Club. This release marked the beginning of his ascent in the Texas party scene, where his high-energy tracks became staples in colleges and nightclubs throughout the 2010s.

The rapper's career reached new heights in 2020 with the viral TikTok hit "Then Leave," featuring Queendom Come. This track catapulted BeatKing to international recognition, expanding his fanbase beyond the borders of his home state. In the same year, he contributed to DJ Chose's platinum-selling record "Thick," which later received a remix featuring fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion.

BeatKing's collaborations read like a who's who of hip-hop royalty. His track "SDAB" featured verses from 2 Chainz and Juicy J, while "Keep It Poppin" saw him team up with Ludacris and Queendom Come. More recently, he had been spotted in the company of Drake, raising speculation about a potential collaboration between the two artists.

As news of BeatKing's passing spread, tributes poured in from across the hip-hop community. Memphis rap duo Three 6 Mafia commented on Felder's post, saying "RIP MANE!!! GREAT BROTHER!!" Houston native Slim Thug took to Instagram to share the news, lamenting that it was a "sad day in the city."

Fellow Houston legend Bun B shared a photo of BeatKing on Instagram, offering prayers for his loved ones. "It's always the good ones. ... Just a great spirited person," he wrote. "We lost a talented artist and father." Atlanta rapper Lil Scrappy expressed his disbelief in an Instagram Story, writing, "Rip to my Brudda ... @clubgodzilla I'm lost on this one."