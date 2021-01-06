Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Out of Hospital After More Than a Month

✖

MLB legend Tommy Lasorda was admitted to the hospital in early November due to heart issues. He was placed in the ICU and hooked up to a ventilator, but now he has made some major progress in his recovery. Lasorda is out of the hospital and back at home after more than a month.

TMZ Sports first reported that the Los Angeles Dodgers great had taken a major step in his recovery by leaving the hospital. The Dodgers confirmed the news with a statement on Tuesday, saying that Lasorda is "resting comfortably." He spent two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit before beginning his rehab in Orange County. He remained hospitalized but showed signs of progress.

LA Dodgers spokesman Steve Brener spoke to TMZ Sports and said that Lasorda was "improving rapidly." He revealed that the baseball great was able to take phone calls from friends and former colleagues. He wasn't yet fully recovered due to the remaining work and rehab but was still on the mend.

When news surfaced that Lasorda was in the hospital, there were many asking for the reason. The team did not reveal this information but sources provided some insight to TMZ Sports. They said that Lasorda had been dealing with heart issues and that the hospitalization was not related to COVID-19. Although the Dodgers never provided confirmation.

An Army veteran and a former player with the Brooklyn Dodgers, Lasorda spent three total seasons in MLB. He registered 37 strikeouts during his pro career before walking away from the sport as a player. Lasorda retired in 1960 but opted to continue his career as a personnel man.

Lasorda returned to the Dodgers as a scout and later worked his way up and became the team manager in 1976. He began a very successful career, leading the franchise to a record of 1,599–1,439. The team also won two World Series (1981, 1988), four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda's leadership.

The baseball legend retired from MLB and was later enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 1997. However, he did return to the dugout in 2000, making history in the process. Lasorda led the United States team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, coaching them to a gold medal after defeating Cuba. Lasorda became the first manager to both win a World Series and lead a team to an Olympic gold medal during his career.