A statue honoring a late comedy icon was toppled after a taxi crashed into it. According to BBC News, Victoria Wood's bronze statue ended up on the ground after the driver of the "silver people carrier" smashed into the statue in the comedian's home town, Bury, before being rushed to the hospital.

Keeping with the spirit of Wood's career, her brother spoke out in somewhat comical fashion. "It's a terrible shock to be told that your sister has been knocked down by a taxi, but Victoria always was tough and her bronze statue even more so," Chris Foote-Wood said. "She'll be back good as new very soon."

Greater Manchester Police noted that the driver was likely to recover and their injuries were "not believed to be serious or life changing." The statue was unveiled back in 2019 by the Bury Council in honor of the comedian after she passed from cancer in 2016, who addressed the accident and their plans for the statue.

"We will be in close contact with Victoria's family in deciding what to do next," a spokesperson said. The council will be removing the statue while repairs and damages are handled.