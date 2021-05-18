Tom Brady Working on Fox TV Show

✖

Tom Brady is set to have a new TV show on Fox. Charlie Collier, CEO of Fox Entertainment, revealed at the Network's upfront presentation that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is working with Fox on a new project.

“We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,” he said. Not too much information on the show was revealed, but according to Deadline, the show might be produced by Love Is Blind and Married At First Sight producer Kinetic Content. It's also likely going to be produced by Brady's owner production company 199 Productions, which was announced in March 2020.

Brady is getting move involved in different projects. When 199 Productions was announced, it was also revealed that Brady was teaming up with Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo and their group AGBO films non-fiction group Wonderbust, to produce Unseen Football. Deadline says the documentary will be a "love letter to his sport and Brady will introduce innovative aspects of the game at every level – high school, college, NFL – isolating plays on screen and examining them from the cellular to the macro level."

"I’m excited to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their team at AGBO Films, whose creative vision and unrivaled storytelling has revolutionized the industry,” Brady said. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to partner with them to bring Unseen Football to the big screen and tell this story in a way that has never been done before. I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our team will create the most magical experience for people to enjoy.”

As for the new TV show, will Brady be featured in it? And will be a competition show or a reality series? There's still a lot of questions that need to be answered, but while that's being figured out, Brady is getting ready for another NFL season. He's coming off a year where he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win. It was his first year with the Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. 2021 will be a special year for Brady as he will get to play against the Patriots in Week for the season. It's the most anticipated game of the year as the cheapest ticket to get into the game is set at $1,500.