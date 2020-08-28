Tom Brady Weighs in on Jacob Blake Protests, Says He'll 'Listen and Learn'

✖

Tom Brady understands where the country is right now in terms of racial and social issues. On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spoke to reporters and was asked bout NBA players boycotting games due to the Jacob Blake shooting. Brady didn't share his thoughts on the shooting but said he will continue to communicate with his teammates about racial and social injustice.

"Everyone makes the choices they feel that's best for them, " Brady said via TMZ. "Everyone is very sensitive of everything that's happening. The communication that we have on a daily basis about social injustice is important for all of us. [I'm just] trying to continue to listen and learn to the guys on my team and the guys I connect with." Brady may not have made a public reaction to the Blake shooting, but he has shared his thoughts about racial injustice and police brutality. Back in June shortly after the death of George Floyd, Brady shared a letter from the Players Coalition that talks about building for a better future.

"We cannot bring George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile or Tamir Rice, or any of the others that have lost their lives as a result of police brutality," the letter states. "But we can fight for a better future, for transformation and accountability in policing, to honor their memories. This is a moral imperative, necessary to end generations of trauma inflicted on communities." Earlier this week, the NFL and NFL Players Association released a statement on the Blake shooting.

"The NFL community is united more than ever to support one another in these challenging times. We share anger and frustration, most recently as a result of the shooting of Jacob Blake," the statement said. "While our passions continue to run high, we are proud that our players and clubs, League and Union, are taking time to have the difficult conversations about these issues that affect the Black community and other communities of color in America. We are especially encouraged that these conversations are about how we can come together to make the necessary and long overdue changes in our country."

Blake, a 29-year old Black man from Wisconsin, was shot by police seven times while attempting to enter the driver's side of his vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital, and his lawyer said Blake is paralyzed from the waist down.