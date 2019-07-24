Tom Brady’s Waterfall Jump With Daughter Makes Him Target of Dad-Shaming

Tom Brady is finding himself at the center of backlash after he shared a controversial video of himself and his daughter jumping off a cliff together. The 41-year-old New England Patriots quarterback showed the clip of him and his and wife Gisele Bündchen’s 6-year-old daughter, Vivian, leaping off the small cliff in Costa Rica while on vacation into water below.

In the clip, it’s clear that Vivian was scared to make the leap of faith. Brady took her hand, encouraged her to jump with him and counted to three. As he propelled himself outward from the rock, Vivian appeared scared and stayed put. Still holding her hand, Brady yanked her with him down into the waters where she landed in a sort of belly flop.

Both emerge from the water and swim around after the dive.

“If Vivi is going to be an Olympic champion one day, it probably won’t be in synchronized diving,” Brady captioned the post. “Daddy always gives her a 10 though!”

Many people took to the comments of the post to react, with plenty voicing their concern.

“Absolutely the most stupid and dangerous thing for a 6 yr. old child to do. You should be ASHAMED,” one Instagram user wrote.

“This man really out her throwing his daughter off a cliff,” someone else said.

“She’s your child Tommy ! From what I see that wasn’t your best pass . You were a little off,” another wrote.

“Good way to end up in a wheelchair. Foolish,” someone said.

“Yeah don’t do this again,” another said.

Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared his opinion, according to CBS News. “You KNOW I have complete faith in you as a man, friend, player and father — but this just gave me anxiety. Geeezus,” he wrote.

Still others stood up for the six-time Super Bowl champion, telling the “dad shamers” out there that Brady has a right to parent his daughter the way he sees fit.

“So many haters. Let the guy parent his kids how he wants. Maybe if more parents [were] like Tom there would be less problems with kids not knowing how to deal with life,” one Instagram user wrote.

“People are so soft and cry about everything! They’re having a great time!” someone else said.

“Wasn’t that high for [people] to complain,” another wrote.

“This is so annoying that people are freaking out [about] this like it’s maybe a 20 foot jump. Damn snowflakes,” someone else said.

Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs both commented with crying laughing emojis, as well. Legendary quarterback Brett Favre also jokingly commented, “She is a 10 but old dad gets a [thumbs down emoji].”

At press time, the video has garnered over 3 million views on Instagram.