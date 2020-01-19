Tom Brady: UFC Head Dana White Has Interesting Prediction Where QB Lands If He Leaves Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned heads on Saturday night when he was spotted in the crowd at UFC 246. Having him in attendance for a big fight was nothing major, but seeing him talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis created speculation about Brady’s future. UFC president Dana White has since added fuel to that fire with comments of his own.

Speaking with Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, White weighed in on Brady’s future. He reportedly said that the quarterback heading to the now-Las Vegas Raiders “has legs.”

“Just talked to Dana White after the press conference. He absolutely believes Tom Brady to the LV Raiders has legs,” Hill wrote on Twitter. “White is a longtime Pats fan who has a relationship with Brady and is a suiteholder at Allegiant Stadium. Also says Mark Davis is one of the nicest people in sports.”

Brady will be a free agent when the new league year begins in March, and he has already revealed that he will be back in the NFL in 2020. Retirement is not an option at this point. However, the 42-year-old also said that he is taking it day-by-day in reference to potentially joining a different team.

While Brady has made a name as the best quarterback in NFL history, that doesn’t mean that the fans of the Silver and Black want him on the roster. After all, they are still angry about the “Tuck Rule” incident from the 2001 Divisional Round.

Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson forced a game-ending fumble after sacking Brady. However, the referees said that it was an incomplete pass. The Patriots would later go on to win the game and send the Raiders home early.

The other concern for the Raiders fans is that there is currently a high-priced quarterback under contract in Derek Carr. The former second-round pick out of Fresno State has three years remaining on his deal. He is owed $18.9 million in 2020, $19.5 million in 2021, and $19.7 million in 2022, per Spotrac. The Raiders would take a $5 million cap hit by trading or releasing him prior to June 1.

Carr’s future is seemingly in question every offseason, but the rumors have grown after head coach Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million deal prior to the 2018 season. However, the fans don’t believe that the veteran in Brady will be heading to Las Vegas to replace Carr, even if White says that it’s possible.

Photo Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images