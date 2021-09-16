Tom Brady Seemingly Trolls Atlanta Falcons Ahead of Week 2 Matchup

Tom Brady is getting ready for his second NFL game of the 2021 season and may have just taken a shot at the Atlanta Falcons. Earlier this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback related a video celebrating the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys last Thursday night. But fans noticed that Brady had the time of 3:28 on the clock on his computer behind him.

Both of those numbers are special to Brady but hurtful to the Falcons. Back in February 2017, Brady led the New England Patriots to a come-from-behind win over the Falcons in the Super Bowl. And the comeback started when the Patriots were down 28-3 late in the third quarter. Since that game, the Falcons and its fan have been ridiculed for blowing a large lead in the biggest football game of the year.

Brady seems to enjoy playing the Falcons. In his career, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has an 8-0 record against Atlanta. He has a chance to make history with a win on Sunday, becoming the sixth quarterback to go 9-0 or better against a single team since 1950, according to ESPN. In those eight games, Brady has thrown 19 touchdowns passes and just three interceptions. On the flip side, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has yet to beat a team that has Brady as the starting quarterback.

This week, Ryan talked to reporters about the Super Bowl loss not getting to him. “Of course we want to win. It’s not going to make up for that,” Ryan said, per ESPN. “You know, it’s one of those things. It’s part of your past, it’s part of what happened. But it’s got no bearing on this week.”

The Falcons are coming off a brutal 32-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Since the Super Bowl loss, the Falcons have reached the playoffs once and had one winning season, which was the following year. Ryan has been the Falcons’ starting quarterback since 2008 and is arguably the best signal-caller in franchise history. After winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2008, Ryan won Offensive Player of the Year and MVP in 2016 and has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl five times.