Tom Brady’s Latest TikTok Video Featuring a Monster Truck Is Absolutely Hilarious

Tom Brady is having fun right now as his team, the New England Patriots, have won their first four games of the season. And because he’s having fun on the field, he’s making fun of himself on social media with his latest post on TikTok. In the video, Brady shows off his blocking skills in a game against the New York Jets. However, Brady is not really blocking anyone and the defenders are not willing to touch him. What makes the video funny is he shows a monster truck and a bus while having the song Here I Go Again by Whitesnake playing in the background.

It’s clear Brady is not known for his blocking skills and because of his status in the NFL, the Jets defenders were now willing to hit him. Allan Bell of Sportsline posted Brady’s TikTok video and he quickly noticed how the Jets players avoided Brady.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It made me laugh how they all just avoided him like the plague instinctively,” Bell wrote.

ok Tom Brady is on tik tok and it’s pretty funny pic.twitter.com/IsEmIIcIGY — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) October 4, 2019

Brady joined TikTok last month and it’s all part of the social media app’s partnership with the NFL.

“Partnering with TikTok is a natural extension of our media strategy,” Blake Stuchin, Vice President, Digital Media Business Development for the NFL said in a press release. “The platform reaches a fast-growing global audience of NFL fans and future fans. The NFL programming and hashtag challenges are a perfect way to kick off the NFL’s 100th season – with fun, new content that will entertain fans and invites them to celebrate and experience their NFL fandom in a way that’s authentic to the unique experience of TikTok.”

Along with the Brady, the Patriots have joined TikTok along with a few other NFL teams when, the six-time Super Bowl champion joined last month, the Patriots had 36,000 followers on TikTok and they were behind the Philadelphia Eagles (76,000) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (237,000). The NFL’s official account had 395,000 followers according to Variety.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a powerhouse in the sports industry like the NFL to bring new life and a fresh perspective to the sports entertainment experience,” said Mayan Scharf, Global Partnerships, TikTok. “TikTok is a destination where fans can feel like they are a part of the team and we look forward to showcasing content from the NFL that is exciting, authentic and surprising to TikTok community.”