Tom Brady Throws Touchdown Pass to Record 75th Receiver

Sunday afternoon, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady found rookie receiver N’Keal Harry for a short touchdown to give his team the lead over the Dallas Cowboys. At the time, this play was far more important to the 42-year-old quarterback given that he was focused on reaching a 10th victory of the year. However, this scoring pass only built upon Brady’s historic resume.

With this throw to Harry, Brady officially threw a touchdown to the 75th different player of his career. He had previously broken the NFL record held by Vinny Testaverde (71) back in 2018 by partnering with then-Patriots receiver Josh Gordon for a touchdown. This play just increased Brady’s hold on the record books.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Of course, the biggest difference between the two quarterbacks is that Brady has thrown touchdowns to 75 different players while only suiting up for the Patriots. Testaverde played for seven different teams, including the Patriots.

That feeling when you catch your first-ever touchdown 🙌 (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/7IO3aRs2MY — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 24, 2019

Of the players that have caught passes from Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski is the leader in the clubhouse. He has 79 receiving touchdowns in his career. Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss is second with 39 scoring plays during his time in New England. Julian Edelman is tied with former Patriots receiver Wes Welker for third place on the list with 34 scores.

Unsurprisingly, Brady had difficulty remembering which players have been on the receiving end of these touchdowns when he broke the original record back in 2018. He was asked to name them but was unable to fulfill that request.

“To recount them all would be tough, but I remember all the guys I played with and threw touchdown passes to,” Brady said to WEII in 2018. “We’ve had a lot of guys contribute over the years. I think these things are all great team awards. I know a lot gets focused on the quarterback, but you’re one of many. When you’re the quarterback, you’re the one who gets the ball. It’s great, from my view, to distribute it to all these different playmakers that are just incredible athletes.”

Brady may not remember the majority of the players on this list, but ESPN did provide a handy guide back in 2018. As it turns out, the first player to ever catch a touchdown from the future Hall of Famer was Terry Glenn, who was the recipient on Oct. 14, 2001.

Photo Credit: Billie Weiss/Getty