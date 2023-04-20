Tom Brady Celebrates 'Life on and off the Field' With Beach Getaway

Tom Brady continues to enjoy life after football. The 45-year-old former NFL quarterback went to Instagram on Wednesday to post a video that shows him playing football and golfing on a beach getaway with family and friends, including former teammates Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski as well as his 15-year-old son Jack.

"Grateful to have the chance to celebrate such an amazing life on and off the field with friends and family," Brady wrote in the caption. "Even more grateful to get through 30 minutes of beach football with no serious injuries." The video also showed a cake with Brady's New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets seen on the table along with a bottle of Clase Azul Tequila. Other attendees included Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek and Fox NFL reporter Erin Andrews, according to the New York Post.

The getaway took place in March and was hosted by billionaire Jeff Soffer, according to Page Six. One source told the outlet it "wasn't a retirement party. It was kids and some of the guys playing football on the beach… nothing out of the ordinary." However, the video shows everyone celebrating Brady's retirement.

Brady retired from the NFL in February after finishing the 2022 season with an 8-9 record with the Buccaneers. It was the first time, Brady had a losing season as a starting quarterback, but the team did enough to win the NFC South and make the playoffs. Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs in January.

I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in his retirement video in February. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I just figured I'd press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me," the seven-time Super Bowl champion continued, appearing choked up. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."