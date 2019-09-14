Tom Brady Joins Social Media App TikTok

Tom Brady continues to grow his social media brand as he recently joined the app TikTok. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback joins TikTok on the heels of the NFL announcing a multi-year partnership with the digital platform. Brady’s first post on TikTok came right after the New England Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3. In the game, Brady threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

“Partnering with TikTok is a natural extension of our media strategy,” Blake Stuchin, Vice President, Digital Media Business Development for the NFL said in a press release. “The platform reaches a fast-growing global audience of NFL fans and future fans. The NFL programming and hashtag challenges are a perfect way to kick off the NFL’s 100th season – with fun, new content that will entertain fans and invites them to celebrate and experience their NFL fandom in a way that’s authentic to the unique experience of TikTok.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Patriots are one of the few NFL teams that have jumped on the TikTok bandwagon. According to Variety, the Patriots have 36,000 followers on TikTok and they are behind the Philadelphia Eagles (76,000) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (237,000) the NFL’s official account has 395,000 followers.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a powerhouse in the sports industry like the NFL to bring new life and a fresh perspective to the sports entertainment experience,” said Mayan Scharf, Global Partnerships, TikTok. “TikTok is a destination where fans can feel like they are a part of the team and we look forward to showcasing content from the NFL that is exciting, authentic and surprising to TikTok community.”

Once Brady continues to post more on TikTok it will be one of the biggest accounts on the platform. On Instagram, Brady has 6.5 million followers while he has 612,000 followers on Twitter. He even has a Facebook account that has over 4 million followers.

Brady, 42 is considered the best quarterback to ever play in the NFL. So once Brady retires he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Along with the six Super Bowls and three MVPs, Brady has been named to the Pro Bowl 14 times, he’s a five-time All-Pro selection and he has won 30 postseason games which is the most in NFL history.

And with the way Brady looked last week, he’s on his way to winning his seventh NFL title.