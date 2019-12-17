Tom Brady Sends Message to Drew Brees After Breaking NFL Record

Drew Brees continued to solidify his legacy as he became the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns on Monday night. However, he may not hold that record for long because another legendary quarterback is not far behind him. Tom Brady saw that Brees passed Peyton Manning’s record on Monday night and he now has 541 career touchdowns. Brady went to Twitter to send a message to Brees to congratulate him and also send him a warning.

“Congrats Drew!!” Brady wrote. “Couldn’t be more deserving. Passing Peyton in anything is an incredible achievement and your records will be tough to beat! But it’s worth trying.”

Brady ended the Tweet with a winking emoji which means he’s ready to pass Brees on the list. As of Tuesday, Brady is only three touchdowns behind Brees at 538 and there are two games remaining in the regular season.

And with Brady sending a message to Brees, a number of NFL fans reacted to the tweet. One fan wrote: “Tom, please throw for 7 touchdowns on Saturday. Please.”

“You probably would have broken the regular season TD record along time ago but your 40 extra games in the postseason added a ton of wear and tear that no other QB has ever had to deal with,” another fan wrote.

“It helps when Brady had a defense to go along with him his entire career. Not taking anything away from Brady he’s 1 of the greatest if not the greatest but only reason drew Brees numbers are not higher in playoffs is because drew Brees had the worst defenses in NFL history,” a third fan wrote.

Odds are Brees will end the season ahead of Brady, because of how he’s been playing lately. In the last three games, Brees has thrown 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He’s been a big reason the Saints have an 11-3 record and tied with the Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers for the best record in the NFC.

As for Brady, he has also led to the New England Patriots to an 11-3 record and they clinched a playoff spot. But in the last three weeks, Brady threw for six touchdowns and two interceptions.

Also, both players could be free agents at the end of the year due to their contracts. So fans will be glued to their TVs the next two weeks to see who will be the touchdown king.