Tom Brady Sends Cryptic Message About NFL Future One Month After Retirement

Tom Brady continues to keep everyone on their toes when it comes to being retired. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently appeared on SiriusXM Radio while taking part in the Seminole Pro-Member golf tournament. And when asked about if his Let’s Go! SiriusXM show was the only job he has right now, Brady teased he may have something in the works.

“To be determined,” Brady said, per New York Post. “A lot of things going on. Today, it’s golf.” Could this mean Brady will make an NFL comeback just one month after announcing his retirement? Technically, Brady is still on the Buccaneers roster as he has not filled out his retirement papers. Based on his announcement, Brady is likely going to stay retired, but he hasn’t completely ruled out playing again.

“I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady said on Let’s Go! one week after his announcement. “I think that’s the best way to put it, and I don’t think [with] anything you never say never. At the same time, I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”

Brady’s retirement announcement is a little surprising considering he was playing at a high level at 44 years old. In his final NFL season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion threw for over 5,000 yards and 40 touchdowns. But Brady has an explanation about his decision.

“There are a lot of other people — some players who don’t necessarily have to be all in for them,” Brady said. “I guess I’ve seen that quite a bit over the years, but I kind of, I’ve always felt for me, that’s how I had to do it. And my teammates know that I give ’em everything I can. My coaches know that. And it’s certainly not that I can’t do that. And it’s certainly not that I can’t play or continue to play, but I think there’s an important choice for me to make, and I think the choice is, everything certainly comes at a cost, and the cost is what am I missing out on other aspects of my life?”