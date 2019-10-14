Tom Brady Won’t Try to Get Rob Gronkowski out of Retirement

Tom Brady would love to have Rob Gronkowski back with the New England Patriots, but he’s not going to lobby for him to make a return to the NFL. The six-time Super Bowl champion made his weekly appearance on the WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday and he said he’s not going to call Gronk and ask him to come back.

“Look, I love that guy. I am so happy that he’s enjoying his time. I am happy that he’s enjoying his life.” Brady said via Sports Illustrated. “He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. He’s the only person that can make those decisions. I don’t lobby for those things.

“I have a great relationship with him. He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he’s brought to the team and what he’s brought to the region. I think he’s a very special guy. He’s just in a different phase of his life.”

Gronkowski made his debut on Fox Sports last week as an NFL analyst. One of the things he talked about was making a return to the NFL and did not rule it out.

“I would have to be feeling it, feeling it big time to come back,” Gronkowski said. “It’s always going to be open in my mind. I love the game of football. I love playing the game, I love being around the game, I even love watching the game of football now. I’ll always keep it open. I’ll always keep the door open.”

The interesting thing is Gronk has not turned in his retirement papers to the league, so Patriots owner Robert Kraft his hoping he changes his mind.

“We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is he hasn’t put his retirement papers in,” Kraft said. “So we can always pray and hope. … That’s a good academic argument that there is hope for us still with Gronk.”

Gronkowski announced his retirement back in March. He finished his career with five Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections as well as three Super Bowl wins