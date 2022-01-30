Tom Brady Retiring? Fans Get Emotional as QB’s Announcement Considered ‘Imminent’

Although it still isn’t clear if Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady really plans to retire, his fans were shocked when the reports were published on Saturday. Since then, Brady’s agent Don Yee has said the only person who can really say when Brady, 44, will retire is the quarterback himself. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., has also denied that his son will retire before the 2022 season. On Sunday, the Associated Press reported that Brady has not made up his mind.

Brady’s plans to retire were first reported by ESPN, which only cited sources. He reportedly did not want a “farewell season,” and he wanted to make a decision without “much drama leading up to it,” sources told ESPN. It’s not clear when Brady plans to retire officially, but ESPN and CBS Sports have both reported that he did not want to upstage the rest of the 2021 NFL postseason. Brady and the Bucs were knocked out of the tournament on Jan. 23 when they lost to the Los Angeles Rams 30-27.

“He is very respectful of the game and has great respect for the Tampa organization and all they have done for him,” one source close to Brady told CBS Sports. “He understands the ramifications that this decision would have on the team moving forward, and he would never want to do anything to upstage the playoffs. Whatever he decides, I’d expect he announces it soon.”

Following these reports, Yee put out a statement that didn’t quite deny that Brady would retire. “I understand the advance speculation about Tom’s future,” Yee said. “Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what’s being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon.”

Brady’s father later told KRON 4 News journalist Kylen Mills his son is not retiring. “JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells [KRON 4 News] that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor,” Mills reported. “However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it.”

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported on Sunday that Brady personally called up the Buccaneers to say he has not made up his mind yet. The AP cited two people familiar with the details.

The reporting on Saturday created a bizarre scene on social media, where even Brady’s company TB12 Sports published a tweet congratulating him on his career. The tweet was later deleted, but other NFL players who tweeted about his retirement haven’t deleted theirs. Brady’s former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman even tweeted about it. He later jokingly added, “Can’t a guy thank another guy for the memories without everyone thinking he’s retiring!?”

Brady played 22 seasons in the NFL. During his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, he won six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVP titles, and three NFL MVP awards. In 2020, he joined the Buccaneers and immediately led them to a Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl LV. He holds the record for most career quarterback wins at 243.

When Brady helped lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XXXVI back in February 2002, it was the first championship for the franchise. The Patriots then won Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl XXXIX, back-to-back. After leading the Patriots to heartbreaking Super Bowl losses to the New York Giants after the 2007 and 2011 seasons, the Patriots won another three-of-four Super Bowls in Super Bowl XLIX, Super Bowl LI, and Super Bowl LIII. Brady later won Super Bowl LV, the second Super Bowl victory for the Buccaneers.