Tom Brady Responds to ‘Stay Tom’ Message Written in Snow by Patriots Fans

New England Patriots fans know things won’t be the same if Tom Brady is not with the team next season. Because of that, they decided to send a message to the six-time Super Bowl champion in a creative way. At the Boston Public Garden, fans wrote out “Stay Tom” in the snow to let Brady know they want him to be in New England until he retires once and for all. Brady saw the message and replied to it on his Instagram Story.

“Love you all” Brady wrote with heart emojis via WCVB.com.

Brady doesn’t know what the future holds for him, but he’s ready for anything — even if that means playing for another team. In an interview with Westwood One radio, Brady admitted he’s up for signing with another franchise if he can’t return to New England.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

With Brady being a pending free agent, there have been a number of experts and fans to share their thoughts on where the three-time MVP should sign. One of the more popular choices by experts is the Los Angeles Chargers as Brady is from California and their quarterback, Philip Rivers, is about to be a free agent.

“His trainers and infrastructure are already in SoCal, his family would be a very short private plane ride away, he enjoyed living in Malibu before, holds off-season workouts at USC,” Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports wrote in his column on where Brady could land. “He’d be in Hollywood, where a second career as a producer or media mogul of some sort likely awaits and his buddies Matt Damon and Ben Affleck make power moves. He’d be in the perfect spot to market his TB12 brand. It would be huge for the fight to make football really matter in LA. The NFL office would be doing private cartwheels.

In 2019, Brady led the Patriots to a 12-4 record and they won the AFC East. However, they lost to the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the playoffs and the offense struggled down the stretch. It’s likely Brady could re-sign with the Patriots, but it’s also likely the team could move forward and either sign or draft a younger quarterback as Brady will be 43 years old when the 2020 season begins.