Tom Brady Responds to Reports of Patriots Open to Bringing Back Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is retired from the NFL and has no plans of returning anytime soon. However, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is open to having him back if he does have a change of heart. So the question is how does Tom Brady feel about the Patriots welcoming the former tight end back with open arms? He talked about the report to WEEI in Boston and he said the report could be false.

“I am really good friends with Gronk. We have had a great relationship for 10 years,” said Brady, who’s leading a Patriots team that’s currently 8-1 on the year. “Just because things are reported doesn’t necessarily mean they are always true.”

Brady went on to add that it’s very possible Kraft could have opened the door for Gronkowski to return. He said, “Just for the record … I don’t know. Those are conversations I am not privy to.”

It was recently reported that Kraft wanted Gronk back toward the end of this season for the playoffs. If Gronkowski wants to return, he has to do in the next few weeks.

“One of the biggest questions going forward for the Patriots over the next couple of weeks is ‘will Rob Gronkowski return?’” NFL insider Ian Rapoport posited this past weekend. “Here is what we know: Gronk needs to make a decision by week 13. More specifically, November 30th at 4:00 p.m.”

Back in October, Gronkowski was on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show and said he’s not coming back in the near future. He said, “I’ll give an answer. Obviously, when I retired I retired for a reason because I needed to step away. “There it is. But I never say no because I said no and everyone was like ‘yeah, he’s kidding.’ It’s a no. In my mind, that’s how it is. It’s a no.”

Gronkowski went on to say he’s happy where he is in his life as recently landed a gig on Fox Sports as an NFL analyst. He retired from the league back in March after helping the team win the Super Bowl. In his nine seasons with the Patriots, Gronkowski earned three Super Bowl rings, was named to the Pro Bowl five times and he was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times.