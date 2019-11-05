Tom Brady Posts ‘You Win or You Learn’ Photo After Patriots’ Loss to Ravens

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night as they fell to the Baltimore Ravens 37-20. Losing is not something Brady is used to, but he had the best reaction to the loss which he posted on his Instagram account. The 42-year old quarterback knows there’s still a lot of football to be played and he knows his team will learn from the loss.

“‘You win or you learn’. I love going to battle with my guys,” Brady wrote on Instagram. And many fans went to Brady’s comments to show their support. One fan wrote, “ULTIMATE COMPETITOR, GREATEST TO EXIST, 42 GOING ON 24, LFG!!!!!” Another fan wrote, “Sad game last night Tom. Stayed up for it all because you never know with you guys! Next time we’ll get the W. Rest up next week, see you at 430 on 11/14.” And another fan wrote, “That’s right TOM!! We all good! Win together lose together and we learn together!!!”

Even Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, commented on his post with a heart emoji. So she knows that Brady and the rest of the Patriots will be fine because they have been playing good football all season long. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was recently on Westwood One Radio with Jim Gray and he said the Patriots have to move on from the loss.

“We all hate losing. That’s sports. There is nothing we can do about it at this point, too,” Brady said. “The emotion of the game, it stings right after and then you move on from it. I have just been watching a bunch of things today trying to figure out what I need to do better. We are going to take that and try and move that forward as we move on to our bye week and then the following week against the Eagles.”

There has been a lot of talk about Brady’s future and he did play Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury. But Brady is focused on getting the Pats back to the Super Bowl and he revealed what the team needs to work on moving forward.

“A lot of things,” he said. “I feel like I need to make better decisions with the ball, do a better job with some checks and so forth. So yeah, a lot of things at the quarterback position that are my responsibility that I have to put us in the best position to win every week.”