Tom Brady Reveals Why He Picked Buccaneers Over Patriots and Fans Have Thoughts

Tom Brady will be with a different team this fall as he signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week. He had the opportunity to re-sign with the Patriots, but he decided to leave the place he called home for 20 seasons and join a team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2007. The question is why did he choose the Bucs over the Pats?

“It’s an exciting moment for me in my life,” Brady said when talking about free agency during his conference call. He also said, “Entering something that’s obviously very unique to me – first time it’s happened in 20 years. I’m kinda taking it day by day.” Brady agreed to a two-year $50 million deal with the Bucs which could be as much as $59 million if he meets all of his incentives. Brady will miss being in New England, but he explained what intrigued him about the Bucs.

Brady will be 43 years old once the 2020 season begins and while he’s not the same player he was five years ago, he proved he can get the job done. Here’s a look at fans reacting to Brady talking about choosing the Bucs.

Don’t Care

One fan on Facebook is not buying into the Brady hype. The fan wrote: “Who cares!! You won’t be the wonder boy with the Bucs you aren’t even giving them any respect. Why don’t you wear a Buccaneers jersey. You’re not a Pat anymore. Oh, the reason you left is because they weren’t done with you. Two so so years and you’re daunting fans and teammates didn’t want it need you anymore.

Prove It

With Brady winning six Super Bowls in his time with the Patriots, he could have left the team to prove he can win with another franchise. This fan wrote: “He left to prove he can win without Bill the Bucs are crap organization and can’t win anyone can say anything and paying that much they have less money so what then?”

Discounts

Tom Brady is pure class, he would never tell the media, he is disappointed and pissed that the owner kraft and the coach belichick never value he took 100 million discounts to make the team better to win 6 championship pic.twitter.com/Nva7a3fWUN — Diego barilo (@diegobarilo710) March 24, 2020

This fan believes Brady left because he didn’t feel appreciated after all the discounts he took in order to help the team win. Brady never said that in his conference call, but he did feel as if he needed to move on to a better situation.

Cheer for Him

Never rooted for this guy but I might have to now — J Drizzy (@Jdrizzy32) March 24, 2020

Supporting Brady has never been in this fan’s blood. But with him leaving the Patriots for the Buccaneers, cheering for Brady is now a viable option. It will be interesting to see if more NFL fans cheer for Brady now that he’s no longer on one of the most hated teams in sports.

Age and Expereince

When you’re 23, you do anything to win and please coach. At 42, after 6 SB wins, diminishing marginal utility of SBs demands new mission. Plus coach is so annoying to a grown man. — MEBernet (@RedTailer81) March 24, 2020

Brady has seen it all and done it all and it’s time for a new challenge. He loves the Patriots, but he knew his time there was over. If he can win a title with the Bucs this season, it will cement his legacy as the greatest player in NFL history.

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele loves tropical weather. Either Brady goes to Tampa Bay or she goes back to South America. 😜 — Mike Anderson (@m_anderson2015) March 24, 2020

Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, may have had a role in his decision to sign with the Bucs according to this fan. She loved the New England area, but it’s likey she’s going to enjoy Tampa, Florida because the weather is a little better.

Benched

He was gonna get benched if he stayed. — Rando (@rsomm12) March 24, 2020

Would Brady be the backup QB if he stayed in New England? Odds are this fan isn’t serious, but how wild would that be if Brady was with the Patriots this year and was benched for Jarrett Stidham? That would not sit well with Patriots fans at all.