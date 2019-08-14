Patriots Fans Mob Tom Brady for Autographs at Training Camp

New England Patriots fans who attended the team’s recent training camp practice earned a big treat. After practice, star quarterback Tom Brady came to the stands and started signing autographs. When it comes to players signing autographs at camp, it’s fairly common. However, because of Brady’s status in the NFL, getting his autograph is not easy which is why fans began to rush him as soon as he started signing.

For Brady, it’s another day in the office as he’s getting ready for his 20th NFL season. Earlier this summer, Patriots reporter Mike Reis of ESPN reported that Brady is “as excited as ever” to start his road for a seventh Super Bowl win.

“As is the norm, Patriots quarterbacks and players recovering from injuries are among those who report for training camp earlier than the regular veteran reporting date (July 24),” writes Reiss (via 247Sports). “So that essentially means this is the final weekend for Brady to fill the tank with family/personal time before he begins the grind of his 20th season. That is how Brady has described his approach over the past two offseasons, which he believes allows him to be his best self in attacking all the demands of a football season.

Brady has been in the news recently as he had to set the record straight about his house. Last week, Brady put his $39.5 million home up for sale which led to speculation he’s retiring soon. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback made an appearance on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show on Monday morning and said don’t put too much into the report of the house being up for sale.

“I certainly hope not. You shouldn’t read into anything,” he said according to NFL.com. “It takes a long time to sell a house. I don’t know if you guys know, my house is a little bit of an expensive one, so it doesn’t fly off the shelves in a couple of weeks. I think I am at a point in my life where there are a lot of considerations that go into playing. I have a very busy professional life, I have a very busy personal life and any decision that is made has to consider everything.”

Brady and the Patriots currently at work to defend their championship as they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl back in February.