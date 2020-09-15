Watch: Tom Brady Becomes Oldest Player in NFL History to Score a Touchdown

✖

Tom Brady made his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut on Sunday, and things didn't go well, throwing two interceptions in the loss against the New Orleans Saints. However, he was able to make history in the loss, scoring on a rushing touchdown in the first quarter, making him the oldest player in NFL history to score a touchdown, according to USA Today. The record lasted for 15 years as Doug Flutie, who was 42 years old at the time, scored during a San Diego Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in 2005. Brady just turned 43 in August.

However, that was just one of the few highlights for Brady, who spent the last 20 years in a New England Patriots uniform. After the game, Brady took the blame for the loss because of the mistakes he made. "Obviously, they made more plays than we did and I just made some bad, terrible turnovers and it's hard to win turning the ball over like that. I obviously have to do a lot better job," he said as reported by CBS Sports. "I think any time you turn the ball over like we did — we had opportunities to make plays and just came up short, so there's no excuses and we're the only ones that can do something about it."

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians is not a coach that will sugar-coat things and called out Brady on Sunday. "He thought Mike [Evans] was going down the middle – it was a different coverage – Mike read it right. He should have been across his face, but Tom overthrew it," Arians said when talking about Brady's interceptions. "The other one was a screen pass with an outlet called. He threw the outlet and it was a pick-six. Bad decision."

The good news for Brady and the Bucs is the season isn't over since it was Week 1. All NFL teams have 15 more games to play this year, and with Brady having the best resume of any NFL player in history, it's too early to count him out.

"We've got to learn from it and we have to do a much better job next week," Brady said. "We play good teams and we can't make mistakes, and obviously I made too many mistakes today. That's what I have to do. I'm going to focus on what I have to do and I have to do a lot better job."